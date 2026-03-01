Daniil Medvedev has declared that “no one knows” when he will be able to leave Dubai due to the cancellation of flights amid conflict in the Middle East.

The former world No 1 secured his 23rd ATP Tour title without having to play the Dubai Championships final on Saturday as his scheduled opponent Tallon Griekspoor was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.

Prior to Griekspoor’s withdrawal, the final at the ATP 500 tournament in the United Arab Emirates had been due to go ahead on Saturday night despite the situation in the Middle East.

On Saturday morning, the United States and Israel launched joint air strikes on various locations in Iran.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles at US bases in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Medvedev, Griekspoor, and the players involved in the doubles final in Dubai, have been unable to leave the city on flights as the UAE has closed its airspace.

Main draw action at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, California will get underway on 4 March, and it is unclear when the players stuck in Dubai will be able to travel to the United States.

Medvedev, who was a runner-up in Indian Wells in 2023 and 2024, is due to be seeded 11th at this year’s edition of the prestigious event.

What has Daniil Medvedev said about his situation in Dubai?

Medvedev, who is with his family and support team in Dubai, has given an update on their situation in a video to Russian outlet More!.

“Of course, the situation is unusual. The airspace is closed, no one knows when we’ll be able to fly,” said the 30-year-old Russian, who won the US Open in 2021.

“It’s unclear how long this will last, so we’re just waiting to see what happens in the next few hours and days. The airport closure is being gradually postponed.

“As strange as it may sound, I’m very emotional on the court, but in life, it would probably help me to be more emotional at certain moments. For me, everything is fine.

“Naturally, I’ve received a lot of messages from friends and acquaintances; everyone is worried. But I can say for myself that everything is fine.”

