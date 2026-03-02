Main draw action at the 2026 Indian Wells Open will get underway on Wednesday 4 March, and 15 players have already withdrawn across both singles events.

Indian Wells is the first ATP 1000 event of the season and the third WTA 1000 after tournaments in Doha and Dubai in February.

The combined ATP/WTA tournament, which is staged at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the Californian desert, is one of the most prestigious events in the sport outside of the four Grand Slams.

Indian Wells is the first leg of the ‘Sunshine Double’ in the United States, with the Miami Open — held later in March — the second leg.

This year’s tournament will conclude on 15 March with the women’s and men’s singles finals.

WTA Indian Wells withdrawal list

Six players have pulled out of the women’s singles event in Indian Wells — all of whom would have been unseeded.

Lois Boisson is the highest-ranked woman to withdraw, while two-time major singles champion Barbora Krejcikova is the most decorated.

Lois Boisson (world No 37) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva

(world No 37) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva Elisabetta Cocciaretto (world No 42) – replaced by Camila Osorio

(world No 42) – replaced by Camila Osorio Barbora Krejcikova (world No 53) – replaced by Zhang Shuai

(world No 53) – replaced by Zhang Shuai Veronika Kudermetova (world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Daria Kasatkina (world No 60) – replaced by Rebecca Sramkova

(world No 60) – replaced by Rebecca Sramkova Wang Yafan (world No 355 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Ella Seidel

ATP Indian Wells withdrawal list

Nine players have withdrawn from the men’s singles event, two of whom would have been seeded: Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor.

Holger Rune (world No 18) – replaced by Quentin Halys

(world No 18) – replaced by Quentin Halys Tallon Griekspoor (world No 25) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 25) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Jaume Munar (world No 36) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic

(world No 36) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic Tomas Machac (world No 50) – replaced by Emilio Nava

(world No 50) – replaced by Emilio Nava Lorenzo Sonego (world No 61) – replaced by James Duckworth

(world No 61) – replaced by James Duckworth Eliot Spizzirri (world No 78) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 78) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Alexandre Muller (world No 81) – replaced by Jan-Lennard Struff

(world No 81) – replaced by Jan-Lennard Struff Filip Misolic (world No 84) – replaced by Adam Walton

(world No 84) – replaced by Adam Walton Shang Juncheng (world No 261 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Trio of seeded ATP stars could withdraw

There is serious doubt over Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev participating in Indian Wells. Medvedev, Khachanov and Rublev are currently projected to be seeded 11th, 16th and 17th at the Masters event.

The Russian trio all competed at the Dubai Championships last week, and they are still stuck in the United Arab Emirates’ capital amid conflict in the Middle East.

The UAE closed its airspace on Saturday, and the situation would need to change swiftly for Medvedev, Rublev and Khachanov to leave on flights to travel to the United States.

It seems likely that the trio may be forced to withdraw from Indian Wells, although they all remain on the entry list as things stand.

