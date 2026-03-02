Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has offered advice on how Alex Eala can improve after a breakout year for the Filipina tennis star.

World No 32 Eala has become one of the biggest names in women’s tennis over the past twelve months, with the 20-year-old regularly attracting huge attention and support at the sport’s biggest events.

Long-recognised as a potential future star of the sport, Eala first broke through at the Miami Open last March, beating the likes of Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, and Jelena Ostapenko on her way to the semi-final.

That was then followed by her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in May 2025, before she became the first woman from the Philippines in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main draw match at the US Open last September.

World No 32 Eala is currently just one place behind her career-high in the WTA Rankings, having surged to 31st last week after her run to the Dubai Tennis Championships quarter-final.

Now, the 20-year-old is set to make her debut in Indian Wells — and she is set to be seeded at a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

All-time great Navratilova, a winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles during her legendary career, recently spoke to the WTA Tour ahead of action in Indian Wells.

Asked about Eala, the former world No 1 suggested that improvements on the Filipina’s serve would help her take her game to the next level.

Tennis News

Alex Eala’s enormous popularity compared to Taylor Swift by leading voice

Indian Wells Open withdrawal list: 15 players out as Medvedev, Rublev, Khachanov could follow

Navratilova said: “She’s crafty. She’s a good lefty. She uses her variety nicely.

“I think where she can improve the most is her serve, or make it pay off more. She needs a bigger serve and bigger kick. She’s got the slice down pat. Just believe and hold her ground.

“She is slight of build so it’s harder for her to absorb all that pace. But I think she can beef up a little and punch up that serve.”

Indian Wells is one of the most prestigious events on tour, and Eala is set to be the 31st seed at the WTA 1000 event, which starts this Wednesday.

However, as one of the 32 seeded players in the women’s singles draw, Eala will receive an opening-round bye and not be in action until either Friday or Saturday.

Eala’s campaign will start in round two against either an unseeded player, a qualifier, or a wildcard, though she will be in line to face one of the top eight seeds in the third round.

After Indian Wells, the 20-year-old will head to the Miami Open in Florida, where she will look to defend the semi-final ranking points she earned in 2025.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Indian Wells seeds: Sabalenka No 1, Gauff leads six Americans, youngsters Mboko and Eala on list