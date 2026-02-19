Alex Eala’s Dubai Tennis Championships campaign ended with a heavy defeat on Thursday, though there are still huge positives for her to take from her tournament.

World No 47 Eala was outfought in a comprehensive 6-0, 6-2 loss to world No 4 and third seed Coco Gauff, with the American comfortably booking her place in the last four.

However, this was just the second time that Eala had reached the last eight of a WTA 1000 event, and three good wins — including a top-10 win over Jasmine Paolini — will provide a huge confidence boost regardless of Thursday’s loss.

With the dust now settling on the 20-year-old’s efforts in Dubai, we look at the prize money and ranking points she has earned.

What prize money did Eala earn in Dubai?

Significant prize money is on offer at the Dubai Championships this year, with this year’s women’s singles champion set to take home an impressive $665,000 in winnings.

Though Eala’s paycheck will not quite be that large, the 20-year-old will still take home a not-insignificant amount of prize money from the tournament.

By reaching the last eight in Dubai, the Filipina has secured a prize money payout of $98,500 for her efforts at the WTA 1000 tournament.

After beating Eala in the quarter-final, Gauff has guaranteed herself at least $197,000 in prize money from the event.

What ranking points did Eala earn in Dubai?

A staggering 1,000 ranking points are on offer for this year’s champion in Dubai, though significant ranking points are on offer across the board.

And, by reaching the quarter-final of the tournament, Eala is assured of a significant surge — and a new career-high — in the WTA Rankings next week.

The Filipina has earned herself 215 ranking points for the run, the second-most she has ever earned at an individual WTA event, only beaten by her 390 points from the Miami Open in 2025.

With 10 points set to drop off her ranking next week, Eala is projected to gain a total of 205 points in the WTA Live Rankings.

Provisionally, she is set to rise an impressive 15 places to world No 32 in the WTA Rankings, eclipsing the career-high of 40th she achieved earlier this month.

Eala will have significant points to defend at the Miami Open in March, but may have the chance to crack the top 30 should she do well at Indian Wells before then.

