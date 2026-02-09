The latest edition of the WTA Rankings are out after tournaments in Abu Dhabi, Cluj-Napoca and Ostrava last week, and there has been some movement in the top 20.

No players in the top 10 of the rankings competed in the week after the Australian Open, and the top eight remains as it was a week ago.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a WTA 500 tournament, was the biggest event on the WTA Tour held last week.

World No 3 and Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina has dropped 87 points as she played in Abu Dhabi in 2025, but withdrew ahead of this year’s event.

Belinda Bencic climbed to world No 9 last week, but she has now dropped two places to 11th as she withdrew ahead of her Abu Dhabi title defence, which saw her drop 500 points, taking her tally to 2,843.

Elina Svitolina has jumped to ninth, while Ekaterina Alexandrova has moved up to her career-high ranking position of 10th after she as a runner-up in Abu Dhabi.

Sara Bejlek, a 20-year-old Czech who was ranked 101st last week, has soared 63 places to her new career-high ranking of 38th after she stunned Alexandrova to win the Abu Dhabi title. This completed a stunning run for Bejlek, who was a qualifier at the WTA 500 event.

Clara Tauson climbed from 16th to 14th, moving above Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys, who each dropped a single position. Liudmila Samsonova moved up to 17th, while Emma Navarro dropped to 18th.

Hailey Baptiste has made a 17-place jump to a new career-best ranking of 39th after her run to the semi-finals in Abu Dhabi.

Alex Eala jumped from 45th to her new career-high of 40th after making the Abu Dhabi quarter-finals.

Emma Raducanu has jumped five spots to world No 25 after she was a runner-up at the Transylvania Open WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca.

Sorana Cirstea, who beat Raducanu in the title match, has moved up from 36th to 31st.

Oleksandra Oliynykova has surged from 91st to her new career-high ranking of 71st after her run to the last four in Cluj-Napoca as a qualifier.

Katie Boulter has climbed 36 places from 120th to 84th after winning the WTA 250 tournament in Ostrava.

WTA Rankings Top 20 (9 February)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,990

2. Iga Swiatek, Poland – 7,978

3. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan – 7,523

4. Amanda Anisimova, United States – 6,680

5. Coco Gauff, United States – 6,423

6. Jessica Pegula, United States – 6,103

7. Mirra Andreeva – 4,731

8. Jasmine Paolini, Italy – 4,267

9. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine – 3,205 (+1)

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 3,200 (+1)

11. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland – 2,843 (-2)

12. Linda Noskova, Czech Republic – 2,623

13. Victoria Mboko, Canada – 2,606

14. Clara Tauson, Denmark – 2,530 (+2)

15. Naomi Osaka, Japan – 2,366 (-1)

16. Madison Keys, United States – 2,351 (-1)

17. Liudmila Samsonova – 2,116 (+1)

18. Emma Navarro, United States – 2,095 (-1)

19. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic – 2,058

20. Iva Jovic, United States – 2,031

