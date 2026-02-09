There has long been a gap in the market for tennis shoes that fit the needs of female players and now Adidas are looking to fill that with the release of a version of their iconic Barricade brand that is designed to plug that gap.

Most tennis shoes are initially designed for men, with women’s needs not always catered for as they look to find a shoe that gives them stability and style on court.

Now Adidas has premiered their new Barricade ‘Colorway Collection’, with vivid pink shoes part of the launch that has caught the eye at the start of 2026.

The latest evolution of the Barricade will be worn by some of the world’s top athletes, including Daria Kasatkina, Karolina Muchova, Francisco Cerundolo, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Stefanos Tsitsipas and it is the pink shoe that is the most striking.

Promising improved fit and midfoot support, alongside an increased toe spring for a dynamic stance, the updated cushioned collar offers a snug and protective heel fit. The cushioned tongue offers enhanced comfort and support to the upper foot, helping players stay agile on their feet.

Updated midsole construction featuring in the forefoot for the first time in an Adidas tennis shoe, Lightstrike Pro foam provides improved energy return, enabling greater responsiveness and a more effective push-off.

In the heel, a stack of Repetitor foam provides enhanced shock absorption combined with a new Chassis which delivers improved stability, helping players withstand heavy impact.

Annette Steingass, Senior Director Specialist Sports Apparel at Adidas, said: “The Barricade is one of our most popular franchises for players of all levels. So, when it came to developing the fourteenth iteration of our pinnacle control model, we wanted to make sure it served our whole tennis community in the best way.

“Extensively tested in collaboration with our elite athletes, insights gathered revealed demand for a lighter and more comfortable design. The latest silhouette reaffirms our drive to provide stability and comfort in one foundational shoe, and we can’t wait to see it on courts all over the world.”

Tennis365 were given a sneak peak at the new Adidas Barricade colorway collection, with our tester Tracy suggesting the upgraded 14th of the Barricade is the best yet.

“I have tried so many tennis shoes and the problem is they are generally made for men, who generally have wider feet,” Tracy told Tennis365.

“We need brands to start making more shoes for female players of all levels as having secure shoes on court is so important to enjoying the game and feeling secure when you are playing.

“These new Adidas Barricades are clearly designed for women as they have a striking pink colour scheme and they offer great grip and stability on court.”

Professional and recreational female tennis players are demanding more from the shoes that have on the market and adidas are giving them just what they need with their bright and vibrant new Barricades.