The latest edition of the ATP Rankings is out, and Felix Auger-Aliassime is the most significant mover near the top after he successfully defended his Montpellier title.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has dropped the 500 points he earned for winning the Rotterdam Open in 2025, and he will not defend his title in the Netherlands this week. The Spaniard is now 2,850 points clear of world No 2 Jannik Sinner.

The Open Occitanie, an indoor hard-court ATP 250 tournament in Montpellier, was the only ATP Tour event held in the week after the Australian Open.

Auger-Aliassime and Flavio Cobolli were the only two players in the top 20 of the rankings to feature in Montpellier.

In the final, Auger-Aliassime downed Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6(4), and his victory has taken his points total to 3,950 and lifted him from eighth to sixth in the ATP Rankings.

Mannarino has jumped 18 places from 70th to 52nd for his runner-up result in Montpellier.

Alex de Minaur has fallen two places to world No 8 as his points from reaching the final at last year’s Rotterdam Open have dropped at the start of this week, taking his tally to 3,835.

Casper Ruud has slipped one place to 13th as the points from his run to the Dallas Open final last year have dropped this week. Jack Draper has replaced Ruud in the world No 12 position.

Denis Shapovalov is down from 25th to 40th as he has dropped the points he earned for winning the ATP 500 in Dallas in 2025.

Hubert Hurkacz has suffered a 18-place slide from 52nd to 70th after the points from his semi-final run at the 2025 Rotterdam Open dropped.

Mattia Bellucci, who was a semi-finalist in Rotterdam last year, has fallen 33 spots to world No 107.

ATP Rankings Top 20

1. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 13,150

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 10,300

3. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 5,280

4. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 4,605

5. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 4,405

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 3,950 (+2)

7. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,940

8. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 3,835 (-2)

9. Ben Shelton, United States – 3,560

10. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 3,235

11. Daniil Medvedev – 3,060

12. Jack Draper, Great Britain – 2,790 (+1)

13. Casper Ruud, Norway – 2,625 (-1)

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain – 2,535 (+1)

15. Andrey Rublev – 2,510 (-1)

16. Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic – 2,425

17. Holger Rune, Denmark – 2,340

18. Karen Khachanov – 2,320

19. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina – 2,135

20. Flavio Cobolli, Italy – 1,955

