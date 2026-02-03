Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the 2026 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, but there is still set to be a strong field at the ATP 500 tournament.

World No 1 Alcaraz defeated Alex de Minaur in last year’s Rotterdam final, but the Spanish star will not defend his title as he pulled out after winning the Australian Open on Sunday.

This will be the 53rd edition of the Rotterdam Open, which was founded in 1972. The event is staged on indoor hard courts at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

When will the tournament take place?

Main draw action at the 2026 Rotterdam Open will take place from 9 to 15 February, while the qualifying event will be played on 7-8 February.

How many players will compete?

The singles draw at the Rotterdam Open features 32 players, with eight seeds, and it is played over five rounds with no first round byes.

There are four places available to qualifiers, and there are four wildcard slots — two of which have been awarded to Stan Wawrinka and Jesper de Jong.

Which top 20 stars are playing?

Seven players who are ranked in the top 20 of the ATP Rankings are set to compete, with four of these stars in the top 10.

The eight seeds are set to be: Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alexander Bublik, Daniil Medvedev, Jack Draper, Karen Khachanov and Cameron Norrie.

Which former champions will play?

Three Rotterdam champions are set to feature: Wawrinka (2015), Auger-Aliassime (2022) and Medvedev (2023).

What prize money and ranking points are on offer in Rotterdam?

The total prize money pot for the Rotterdam Open is €2,462,660. The champion will collect €460,555 and 500 ATP ranking points.

2026 Rotterdam Open prize money breakdown (Euros)

Winner: €460,555

Finalist: €247,800

Semi-finalist: €132,060

Quarter-finalist: €67,470

Second Round: €36,015

First Round: €19,205

2026 Rotterdam Open ATP ranking points breakdown

Winner: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finalist: 200 points

Quarter-finalist: 100 points

Second Round: 50 points

First Round: 0 points

2026 Rotterdam Open Singles Entry List (as of 3 February)

4) Alexander Zverev

6) Alex de Minaur

8) Felix Auger-Aliassime

10) Alexander Bublik

11) Daniil Medvedev

13) Jack Draper

18) Karen Khachanov

26) Cameron Norrie

28) Tomas Machac

29) Tallon Griekspoor

31) Arthur Rinderknech

33) Stefanos Tsitsipas

37) Jaume Munar

38) Ugo Humbert

40) Zizou Bergs

42) Arthur Fils

46) Fabian Marozsan

50) Marton Fucsovics

51) Alexei Popyrin

52) Hubert Hurkacz

55) Kamil Majchrzak

56) Valentin Royer

57) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

88) Jesper de Jong (WC)

113) Stan Wawrinka (WC)

