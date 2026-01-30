Alexander Zverev has conceded that he “didn’t like” Carlos Alcaraz receiving a medical time out for cramping during their epic Australian Open semi-final on Friday.

World No 1 Alcaraz battled from the brink of defeat to reach his first Australian Open final, rallying from 5-3 down in the deciding set to claim a dramatic 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 against third seed and world No 3 Zverev.

The Spaniard had appeared in full control of the semi-final until midway through the third set, when it became obvious that the 22-year-old was cramping and struggling physically.

Players who are cramping are allowed to receive treatment at three separate change of ends, though they are not usually allowed to receive a medical time out.

However, as stated in the official rules: “In cases where there is doubt about whether the player suffers from an acute medical condition, non-acute medical condition inclusive of muscle cramping, or non-treatable medical condition, the decision of the Doctor/Sports Physiotherapist, if appropriate, is final.

“If the Doctor/Sports Physiotherapist trainer believes that the player has heat illness, and if muscle cramping is one of the manifestations of heat illness, then the muscle cramping may be treated as part of the recommended treatment by the Doctor/Sports Physiotherapist for the heat illness condition.”

Regardless of how justifiable or not Alcaraz’s treatment was, 2025 Australian Open finalist Zverev was left evidently frustrated during the medical time out, and was seen complaining with his team and with the match supervisor.

The German was able to take advantage of his opponent’s physical struggles to force a decider, but was ultimately unable to seal victory in the deciding set.

Asked in his press conference about the incident, Zverev admitted his frustration — but conceded the matter was out of his control.

“Yeah, I mean, he was cramping. Normally, you can’t take a medical time out for cramping,” said the world No 3.

“But, what can I do? It’s not my decision. I didn’t like it, but it’s not my decision.”

Further pressed about the conversation he had in German with the match supervisor, Zverev ultimately insisted that he wanted to move on from the controversy.

He replied: “I just said it was bulls**t, basically.

“To be honest, it was 17 hours ago, I don’t quite remember — but I’m sure somebody has it on video, and you can check.

“To be honest, I don’t want to talk about this right now, because I think this was one of the best battles there ever was in Australia. It doesn’t deserve to be the topic now.”

Defeat for Zverev is another tight loss for the German at the latter stage of a Grand Slam, with the 28-year-old still searching for an elusive first major title.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is in his first Australian Open final and eighth Grand Slam final overall, and will look to complete the Career Grand Slam in Sunday’s men’s singles final.

