Sabalenka v Rybakina billed as ‘two best players in the world’ ahead of Aus Open final

The Australian Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina has been described as the “two best players in the world” by Jamie Murray ahead of the matchup.

While it is No.1 v No.5 according to the seeding, Rybakina’s performances so far this tournament have seen her praised from a number of different sources.

In the semi-finals, she overcame Jessica Pegula but has one more hurdle in her way before a second Grand Slam – Aryna Sabalenka.

The two will meet on Saturday to contest the Australian Open final and Jamie Murray believes it is the best players in the world facing off.

“I think it’s very interesting,” he told TNT Sports. “For me, it’s probably the two best players in the world right now going against each other and I think that’s super exciting for a Grand Slam final.”

While going in as the underdog, Rybakina will take confidence from their previous meeting in which she bested Sabalenka at the WTA Finals.

Murray suggested that will be with her when she walks onto the court.

“She gained confidence. It was pretty much the last tournament of the year for them, and she beat her. So she’s definitely taking that with her when she walks on the court.

“I give a slight edge to Sabalenka, I don’t think there’s loads in it. I think it’ll definitely depend on who executes best, and who serves and gets that ball free and in play.”

Murray was joined by Coco Vandeweghe on the broadcast who suggested it would not be a ‘blockbuster’ if Rybakina is unable to sort her first serve.

“If Rybakina doesn’t get her first serve in order, it’s not going to be [a blockbuster],” the former top 10 player said. “But that’s going to be the big question mark.

“I think there’s absolute potential for it to be a really big blockbuster, but that first serve really needs to get in order for Elena Rybakina to have that confidence and to stay in this match and in this matchup that has been so tough for both of them.”

Tim Henman predicted that both players would look to be proactive rather than defensive.

“They’ve got very similar styles of play,” he said. “They both serve big, they want to dictate from the back of the court. They want to be the one bossing the points, being proactive, rather than being on defensive, trying to get the ball back in place.

“They’ve been the two best players. I think the way that Rybakina finished last year, winning in Riyadh, she played brilliantly. She’s really continued that. So fingers crossed.

“I’d love to see an absolute classic, because there’s been some good tennis, there’s been some very good tennis from one side of the net, but we haven’t had any of those sort of three-set epics. So hopefully Saturday can be that.”

