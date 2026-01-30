Carlos Alcaraz overcame physical struggles and a resilient Alexander Zverev to reach his first Australian Open final — rallying from 5-3 down in the deciding set.

In the longest semi-final in Australian Open history, world No 1 Alcaraz battled past third seed Zverev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 in five hours and 27 minutes, breaking a record previously held by the legendary last-four clash between Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco in 2009.

Alcaraz had not dropped a set on his way to the semi-final and looked in fine form early on inside the Rod Laver Arena, taking a two-set lead over the world No 3 as he targeted a fourth straight Grand Slam final.

However, midway through the third set, the Spaniard started cramping — allowing Zverev a strong path back into the match.

The German was unhappy with the treatment Alcaraz received for his physical issues, but that did not stop him from taking the third set in a tiebreak, and then held firm to prevail in a nervy fourth-set tiebreak to force a decider.

Alcaraz appeared to have stopped cramping by the start of the fifth set but fell an early break down — only to break Zverev when the German served for the match at 5-4, and then break again at 6-5 up to seal victory.

“I always say that you have to believe in yourself, no matter what, no matter why you’re struggling or what you’ve been through,” said Alcaraz, in his on-court interview with Jim Courier.

“No matter anything, you’ve got to still be believing in yourself all the time. I was struggling in the middle of the third set.

“Physically, it was one of the most demanding matches that I have ever played in my short career, I would say. But, I’ve been in these kinds of situations, I’ve been in these kinds of matches before.

“I knew what I had to do, I knew I had to put my heart into the match. I think I did, I fought until the last ball — I knew that I was going to have my chances.

“I’m just extremely proud of myself and the way I fought and the way that I came back in the fifth set.”

Questions will remain over Zverev’s ability to get over the line in tight matches, with the 28-year-old potentially spurning another opportunity to win his first Grand Slam title.

However, there is no denying Alcaraz’s mental strength and ability in five-set epics, with the 22-year-old now holding a stunning 15-1 record in matches that have gone to a fifth set.

It has now been four years since the Spaniard’s only five-set defeat, a loss to Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open — when he was just 18 years old.

The world No 1 is now through to his first Australian Open final and, aged 22 years and eight months, is now the youngest man to reach the final at all four majors, breaking a record held by Courier since 1993.

He will look to become just the sixth man to complete the Career Grand Slam in Sunday’s men’s singles final, and win his seventh Grand Slam title overall.

