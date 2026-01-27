Carlos Alcaraz has sent a statement of intent to Alexander Zverev and relished the prospect of taking “revenge” ahead of the pair’s semi-final showdown at the 2026 Australian Open.

The world No 1 will meet third-ranked Zverev on Rod Laver Arena on Friday as he aims to reach his first-ever final at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz has not dropped a set en route to the last four at Melbourne Park and he delivered a stellar display to down sixth seed Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Zverev, an Australian Open runner-up last year, lost a set in four of his five matches on his way to the semi-finals.

However, the 28-year-old German was impressive in a comfortable straight sets last 16 win over Francisco Cerundolo and his 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-6(3) quarter-final triumph against Learner Tien.

Alcaraz lost to Zverev in four sets when the duo faced off in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Australian Open.

In his on-court interview after beating de Minaur, Alcaraz was asked what he will need to do to defeat Zverev by Jim Courier.

“Well, I think increase my level,” the 22-year-old Spaniard said.

“I’ve seen Sascha through the whole tournament and I know he’s playing a great tennis. Really solid, aggressively. I think he’s serving pretty well as well.

“So I have to be ready. We’ve gotta be ready, not only me but all my team as well. We have to play tactically really, really well, so it’s gonna be a great battle. I’m really looking forward to playing him again here, taking the revenge. So it’s gonna be great. Can’t wait for that.”

The six-time Grand Slam winner also spoke about the practice set he played against Zverev before the tournament and vowed to make the German “sweat” in their semi-final.

“I just got a practice with him, which the level was really, really high, 7-6 [to Zverev], probably one hour, 30 [minutes], so was a high level of tennis, high level of intensity,” Alcaraz said in his press conference.

“I’ve watched his matches through the tournament, it was impressive the level he’s been playing so far. I will be ready, for sure.

“I’m excited about playing him here in AO in a semi-final. So I know what I have to do. I will be well prepared for that match. And yeah, if he wants to beat me, he has to sweat a lot (smiles).”

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s head-to-head record against Alexander Zverev?

The overall head-to-head is tied at 6-6, with Alcaraz having won three of the last four encounters.

