Carlos Alcaraz has achieved so much already in his career that it is not too often he breaks new ground — but he has done exactly that at the Australian Open this year.

The Spaniard is a two-time champion at the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, but had never made it past the last eight of the Australian Open prior to 2026, with the 22-year-old falling at the quarter-final stage in 2024 and 2025.

However, Alcaraz has finally leapt over the quarter-final hurdle in Melbourne and did it in style on Tuesday, maintaining his perfect record over Alex de Minaur with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 victory over the world No 6 inside the Rod Laver Arena.

Victory for Alcaraz makes him one of just four active players to reach the semi-final of all four Grand Slam events, joining Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic, and Jannik Sinner in an exclusive club.

And, it ensures that he will boost his status as the world No 1, regardless of how he — and leading rival Sinner — fare across the rest of their campaigns.

Rankings boost

Alcaraz holds a staggering 12,050 points in the official ATP Rankings, placing him 550 points ahead of world No 2 Sinner heading into the event.

However, having lost in the last eight to Djokovic twelve months, just 400 of Alcaraz’s official ranking points come from the Australian Open.

In contrast, world No 2 Sinner entered Melbourne as the defending champion and has 2,000 points to defend at the tournament; he has currently defended 400 points, with his quarter-final versus Ben Shelton taking place on Wednesday.

Tennis News

Coco Gauff’s ‘shocking’ Australian Open display could cause ‘scar tissue’ – former world No 4

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic told what he ‘shouldn’t say’ about Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner

With Sinner defending a full complement of points and already behind Alcaraz in the rankings, it was impossible for the Italian to overtake the Spaniard at the tournament, regardless of results.

However, by reaching the semi-final, Alcaraz is guaranteed to extend his advantage at the top.

By reaching the semi-final of the Australian Open for the very first time, the 22-year-old is guaranteed to hold more ranking points than he did prior to the tournament.

As it stands, the Spaniard is up to 12,450 points after reaching the last four for the first time, with his run worth 800 ranking points — 400 points more than a quarter-final run.

Alcaraz will move to 12,950 points if he beats Alexander Zverev in Friday’s semi-final and reaches the final for the first time, and would hold a staggering 13,650 points if he were to lift the title.

In contrast, reigning champion Sinner can only maintain his current total of 11,500 points if he were to defend the title.

The Italian would still be 950 points behind if he wins the title and Alcaraz loses in the semi-final, or 1,450 points behind if he lifts the title and Alcaraz loses him to the final.

And, if Sinner was unable to defend the title, Alcaraz would be guaranteed to hold a sizable lead over the Italian, regardless of his own result.

Having been suspended for three months directly after the 2025 Australian Open, Sinner will have opportunities to gain ground on Alcaraz this spring, and potentially regain the world No 1 ranking.

However, the Spaniard could give himself a comfortable cushion ahead of that period.

Alcaraz’s potential ranking points

Semi-final loss: 12,450 points

Final loss: 12,950 points

Title: 13,650 points

Sinner’s potential ranking points

Quarter-final loss: 9,900 points

Semi-final loss: 10,300 points

Final loss: 10,800 points

Title: 11,500 points

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Australian Open: Company behind controversial fitness device ‘has already won’ after ‘ridiculous’ ban