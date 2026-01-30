Elena Rybakina has claimed that controversial coach Stefano Vukov’s presence in her team is a “big help” after reaching the final of the Australian Open for the second time.

World No 5 Rybakina defeated world No 6 and sixth seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6(7) inside the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday to reach the championship match, where she will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday.

Rybakina will be battling for her second Grand Slam singles title, having lifted the Wimbledon title in 2022, and is in her first major final since losing to key rival Sabalenka at the Australian Open back in 2023.

Her first Grand Slam final in three years comes after Vukov, her long-time coach, was officially cleared to return to her team last August.

The Croatian was suspended by the WTA Tour for one year, as announced in February 2025, having been provisionally suspended that January for allegedly breaking the WTA’s Code of Conduct.

News of the suspension came after Rybakina had announced that Vukov was returning to her team at the start of 2025, having previously split days before the 2024 US Open.

Former world No 3 Rybakina claimed after the initial news of the investigation that Vukov had “never mistreated” her, and repeatedly expressed her frustration about his suspension.

The Kazakh officially reunited with Vukov as her coach at the Cincinnati Open last August after the Croatian successfully appealed his suspension, though the two had continued to work together away from official tournament sites while he was suspended.

Rybakina’s form has notably improved in recent months, with the Kazakh lifting the Ningbo Open title last October, and then completing an unbeaten run to the title at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The 26-year-old is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, and is guaranteed to return to her career-high of world No 3 regardless of how she fares in Saturday’s final.

Vukov’s presence in Rybakina’s team remains a contentious talking point for some, but when asked about the impact of his return in her post-match press conference on Saturday, the Kazakh claimed that it had helped her find her form.

She said: “I think it’s a big help because, of course, he knows me the best.

“With his advice on the court, during the matches, it definitely makes a difference. Same as my other team members.

“I think it’s really important, I’m working with the same physio for a long time, fitness coach now we’ve been working for a bit also… another coach who knows me quite a lot and really helping me out.

“Definitely, the team is really important, Stefano too in all these results.”

Despite not dropping a set in Melbourne, Rybakina enters Saturday’s women’s singles final as a slight underdog against world No 1 and top seed Sabalenka, who was the pre-tournament favourite for the title.

Much like the Kazakh, Sabalenka has also not dropped a set on her way to the final, and was in fine form in her 6-2, 6-3 semi-final win over 12th seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday.

The Belarusian is into her fourth straight Australian Open final and holds a slight 8-6 head-to-head lead against Rybakina.

However, Rybakina has won six of their 10 contests since the 2023 Australian Open final between the two, and beat the world No 1 in straight sets at the WTA Finals in Riyadh last November.

