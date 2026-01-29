Former world No 4 Tim Henman has identified Emma Raducanu’s physicality as the area of her game that must improve the most if she is to compete with the best players in the world.

Raducanu was beaten 7-6(3), 6-2 by world No 55 Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the 2026 Australian Open last week after an opening round win against Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

The world No 29 holds a 2-3 record from the five matches she has played so far this year, having also featured at the WTA 250 in Hobart and the United Cup.

The 23-year-old Brit entered the campaign after an off-season that was disrupted by a foot bone bruising injury.

Speaking on TNT Sports, former British No 1 Laura Robson asked Henman what he was looking for Raducanu to build in the coming months.

“For me, it’s always been a similar narrative, and that’s about building up the physical resilience,” said the six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

“At the end of last year, she struggled with some injuries, had issues with her foot. Coming into United Cup, that I was a part of as captain, she was building up her fitness, and she did play a match there and played okay.

“Couple of matches in at Hobart, couple of matches here. I never think her tennis level is in doubt, to me it’s much more about the physical resilience of being able to compete week in, week out, with the best players in the world.

“And then to get fitter, stronger, faster, so she can compete against the biggest hitters. If I could add one element to her game, it wouldn’t be technical or mental, it’d be physical.

“When she has time off and has some practice, I think that’s when she’s in good shape, but it’s not just about a week or two weeks, it’s about six, seven months of continuous play to build up that momentum on the match court, so that’s hopefully what she can build up to.

“You reflect on her ranking; she’s 29 in the world and I still think she’s scratching the surface. If she can build that consistency and continuity, for sure she can be in the top 20 in the future.”

Raducanu is next set to compete at the Transylvania Open, a WTA 250 tournament in Romania which will begin on Sunday.

