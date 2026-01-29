Novak Djokovic has issued a blunt response to Mats Wilander after the Swedish tennis great claimed he is making a mistake with his comments about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz and Sinner have each won four of the last eight Grand Slams, and Djokovic has repeatedly acknowledged the superiority of the leading duo in interviews.

After reaching the semi-finals at the 2026 Australian Open, Djokovic said: “Are they (Alcaraz and Sinner) better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. I mean, the quality and the level is amazing. It’s great. It’s phenomenal.

“But does that mean that I walk out with the white flag? No. I’m going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them.”

Djokovic looked to be heading for the exit door at the Australian Open when his quarter-final opponent Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire due to injury when leading by two sets to love.

What did Mats Wilander say about Novak Djokovic?

In his column for French newspaper L’Equipe earlier this week, Wilander — a seven-time Grand Slam winner — questioned the way Djokovic speaks about Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I’m surprised he keeps saying so often that they’re the best in the world and that they’re so much better than him. Whether it’s true or not, even if it’s kind of him, he shouldn’t say it,” the former world No 1 said.

“He’s probably trying to take the pressure off himself and make people forget that he’s still a contender for the biggest things.

“I don’t think it’s a strategy, though; it’s just his philosophy. He sees the world clearly; with him, it’s black or white.”

What did Novak Djokovic say about Mats Wilander’s comments?

Djokovic was asked for his reaction to Wilander’s opinion by Serbian website Sport Klub, and the 24-time major champion made his feelings clear with a brief message.

“I respect Mats a lot, but I don’t think I need his advice,” Djokovic said (translated from Serbian).

Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open

Djokovic will take on Sinner, the world No 2 and two-time reigning Australian Open champion, in the second semi-final in Melbourne on Friday.

The winner will play either world No 1 Alcaraz or world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the championship match.

