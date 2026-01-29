Jannik Sinner has won the previous five matches between the pair.

Boris Becker has told Novak Djokovic to be aggressive and “let it all out” if he has any hope of upsetting Jannik Sinner.

An injury walkover has set up Djokovic for his latest meeting with the Italian, but Sinner is the heavy favourite having won the pair’s five previous matches.

Defeating Sinner, and then possibly Carlos Alcaraz, is the biggest hurdle in the way of Djokovic and his much-desired 25th Grand Slam, but the Serbian’s near exit in the previous rounds suggests it will be a tall order.

Becker, who coached Djokovic for three years, suggested his former pupil must play on the front foot if he has any hope of victory.

“Let it all out,” Becker urged Djokovic via TNT Sports. “If you hope that Sinner will give it to you, then you are mistaken.

“You have to be the first one that goes for the corners, you have to decide the tempo of the match and control the centre of the court and get your free points on the first serve.

“Take a bit of a chance on Sinner’s second serve, and also Sinner struggled physically a few days ago, so once you get to the three-hour mark, I don’t think it’s a disadvantage for Djokovic, even though he is much older.

“The longer he can stay in the match, the higher the chance he can win.”

Becker did, though, raise one issue of Djokovic’s lack of match practice compared to his younger rival, having not played a tournament since early November before the Australian Open.

Blisters on his feet during his match against L. Musetti hinted at Djokovic’s lack of match readiness.

“You don’t get match fit in practice even if you are Novak Djokovic,” Becker continued.

“You can see that with the blisters on his foot, you get blisters by not having enough calluses on your feet, and you get calluses by playing a lot of matches.

“He has to play better tennis and it starts with the foot. The physio and the doctors have to do the best job of putting on enough protection so he can run, and then he has to let it all out.

“If he holds back and is too defensive and tentative, then Sinner will crush him. If he goes in thinking of the best Djokovic that has played in Melbourne, then he has a chance.”

