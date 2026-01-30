Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner met in the Australian Open final twelve months — though they just fell short of a 2026 rematch, following two extraordinary men’s singles semi-finals in Melbourne.

Zverev rallied from two sets down and ultimately served for the match in the Australian Open’s longest-ever semi-final, but fell 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 to world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz in an enthralling contest.

Meanwhile, Sinner was a warm favourite to beat fourth seed Novak Djokovic in the second semi-final, but saw his 19-match Australian Open winning streak come to an end in an extraordinary 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat to the tennis icon.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points both Zverev and Sinner take home from their campaigns.

What ranking points did Zverev and Sinner earn?

Significant ranking points are on offer at the Australian Open, with a staggering 2,000 ranking points on offer for whoever lifts the men’s singles title on Sunday.

After falling at the semi-final stage, both Zverev and Sinner will take home 800 ranking points.

Zverev earned 1,300 points for finishing as the tournament runner-up twelve months ago, meaning he will drop 500 ranking points when the rankings update post-tournament.

The German will drop to 4,605 points and, as a result, will fall one place to world No 4 when the rankings update next Monday.

Meanwhile, having lifted the title twelve months ago, Sinner will drop a not-insignificant 1,200 points from his ranking — falling from 11,500 to 10,300 points.

The Italian will remain as the world No 2, but has lost ground to world No 1 and leading rival Alcaraz in the rankings.

Alcaraz currently has 12,950 points in the ATP Live Rankings, but will move to 13,650 points if he prevails in Sunday’s final versus Djokovic.

What prize money did Zverev and Sinner earn?

Record prize money is on offer at the Australian Open this year, with both the men’s and women’s singles champions set to take home a staggering A$4,150,000 in winnings.

For reaching the semi-final stage of the tournament, both Zverev and Sinner will take home a total of A$1,250,000 in winnings, the approximate equivalent of US$880,656 and £638,218.

Had they reached the final, they would have guaranteed themselves a minimum payout of A$2,150,000.

In 2025, Sinner earned A$3,500,000 for lifting the title, while Zverev earned A$1,900,000 for his runner-up finish.

