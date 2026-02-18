Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton surged up the ATP Tour prize money list for 2026 after their victories at the ATP 500 tournaments in Rotterdam and Dallas last week.

Five men have collected at least $1,000,000 in prize money this year, while there are 16 who have reached the $500,000 mark.

Alexander Bublik ($597,760), Lorenzo Musetti ($581,555) and Learner Tien ($535,905) are 11th, 12th and 13th on the list.

Here, we count down the top 10 earners on the ATP Tour in 2026 (prior to this week’s tournaments and does not include money earned from exhibition events).

10. Jakub Mensik – $603,052

Jakub Mensik reached the fourth round at the Australian Open after he won the ATP 250 in Auckland, while he also earned a singles win at the United Cup.

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime – $812,838

Felix Auger-Aliassime secured the ATP 250 title in Montpellier, and he was a runner-up at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam the following week. The Canadian exited the Australian Open in the first round, while he earned wins in singles and doubles at the United Cup.

8. Jannik Sinner – $834,875

Jannik Sinner collected all of his 2026 prize money to date for reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open.

7. Hubert Hurkacz – $853,988

Hubert Hurkacz spearheaded Poland’s title-winning campaign at the United Cup with four singles victories, while he exited the Australian Open in the second round. He also fell in the opening round in Montpellier and Rotterdam.

6. Taylor Fritz – $922,187

Taylor Fritz won one singles match at the United Cup as the United States reached the semi-finals before he made the fourth round at the Australian Open.

The American was then a runner-up at the ATP 500 event in Dallas.

5. Ben Shelton – $1,063,770

Ben Shelton secured the title at the Dallas Open. This came after his run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, while he also made the last eight at the ATP 250 in Auckland.

4. Alexander Zverev – $1,144,375

Alexander Zverev won a singles match and a doubles match at the United Cup before he reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

3. Novak Djokovic – $1,435,985

Novak Djokovic collected $1,435,985 for his runner-up result at the Australian Open in his only appearance of the 2026 campaign to date.

2. Alex de Minaur – $1,442,524

Alex de Minaur reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open after he won two singles matches and a doubles match at the United Cup.

The Australian Open lifted the title at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam.

1. Carlos Alcaraz – $2,771,785

Carlos Alcaraz claimed $2,771,785 for winning his maiden title at the Australian Open, which was his first event of 2026.

