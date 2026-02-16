Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will both star at the 2026 Qatar Open, and the seven-figure sum that the leading duo have reportedly received to appear at the event has been revealed.

The ATP 500 tournament in Doha is taking place from 16 to 21 February, and Alcaraz and Sinner are both playing their first event since the Australian Open.

Alcaraz and Sinner, who are seeded first and second in Qatar, are the only top 10 players competing after Novak Djokovic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Bublik all withdrew.

What are appearance fees at tennis tournaments?

Separate to official prize money, appearance fees can be paid to attract players at non-mandatory tournaments.

In men’s tennis, appearance fees are most common at ATP 500 and ATP 250 events, and they tend to be paid to high-ranked players and other big-name stars.

Appearance fees for top players are often well in excess of the prize money they could earn for winning the tournament.

How much money have Alcaraz and Sinner received to play the Qatar Open?

According to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Alcaraz and Sinner have each received an eye-watering US$1.2million to appear at the Qatar Open.

What prize money is on offer at the Qatar Open?

The total prize money pot for the ATP Qatar Open is US$2,833,335, with $529,945 awarded to the champion and $285,095 received by the runner-up.

Winner – $529,945

Finalist – $285,095

Semi-finalist – $151,935

Quarter-finalist – $77,625

Second round – $41,435

First round – $22,095

What ranking points are on offer at the Qatar Open?

The winner of the Qatar Open will collect 500 ATP ranking points, while the losing finalist will leave with 330.

Winner – 500

Finalist – 300

Semi-finalist – 200

Quarter-finalist – 100

Second round – 50

First round – 0

Alcaraz and Sinner are both seeking a maiden Qatar Open title

Both Alcaraz and Sinner are vying to win the Qatar Open for the first time.

Alcaraz is making his second appearance in Doha after a quarter-final run last year, while Sinner is making his debut after he was forced to withdraw from the 2025 event due to his ban for failed doping tests.

In the opening round, Alcaraz will face Arthur Rinderknech, while Sinner will take on Tomas Machac.

