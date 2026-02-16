Concerns around Emma Raducanu’s health have grown after the star required treatment during her defeat at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

In a match full of twists and turns and momentum swings, world No 67 Antonia Ruzic battled from an early break down to defeat world No 25 Raducanu 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in the opening round of the WTA 1000 event.

World No 25 Raducanu had been handed a late change of opponent in Dubai, with Ruzic stepping in as a lucky loser to replace Elisabetta Cocciaretto after the Italian’s withdrawal.

The Brit had spent a week off court since her retirement against Camila Osorio in the opening round of the Qatar Open, and Ruzic was, on paper, more of a favourable draw than the in-form Cocciaretto.

Ruzic had lost her last five matches heading into this contest against Raducanu, including an opening-round loss in Dubai to Rebecca Sramkova.

However, the Croatian made light work of Raducanu in the opening set, breaking the out-of-sorts Brit twice on her way to taking the first set 6-1.

The Brit then called for the trainer in between the first and second sets, and was seen taking a tablet given to her during the medical assessment, before the resumption of play.

Raducanu looked in better shape during points of the second set, and rallied from 5-3 down to force a deciding set — breaking Ruzic as the Croatian served for the match at 5-4 up, before again breaking two games later.

Raducanu extended her streak to six games in a row as she moved an early break up in the decider, only for Ruzic herself to win six straight games and storm to victory.

Raducanu had looked in fine form at the Transylvania Open earlier this month, with the star picking up four straight wins on her way to a first final since the 2021 US Open.

However, the world No 25 was beaten soundly by Sorana Cirstea in the final, and has now lost three straight matches — requiring on-court treatment of some sort in all three defeats, and retiring in Doha last week.

Concerns will grow about Raducanu’s health and fitness, though the star will now have a longer period of rest as she looks to get back into strong form.

Raducanu is not set to be in action again until Indian Wells, the third WTA 1000 event of the year.

Action in Tennis Paradise will begin in early March, and will be swiftly followed by the Miami Open — the second half of the Sunshine Double.

