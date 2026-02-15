Coco Gauff has dismissed calls for WTA players to lose rankings points from late withdrawals after the Dubai tournament director endorsed the hypothetical move.

The comments came after Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from the WTA 1000 event in the United Arab Emirates just one day prior to the draw being made.

The Pole’s reason for the decision was a supposed ‘change of schedule’, whilst the Belarusian cited a hip injury – after having also skipped this week’s action in Doha.

Salah Tahlak, the Dubai tournament director, labelled the withdrawal an ‘unfortunate surprise’ and presented the idea that players should be punished via a reduction in their ranking points.

“I think a fine will not do anything,” he commented.

“I feel they should deduct points from the players. A monetary fine won’t help. Many years ago, Serena Williams withdrew and was fined $100,000.

“But what is $100,000? She would play someplace else and make $1,000,000. So the fine isn’t a big deal.”

Gauff, who is the current world No 5, recently made the last eight at the Australian Open – losing out to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

The American then fell to world No 57 Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her first match at the Qatar Open.

She will next participate in the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, opening her campaign against either Jelena Ostapenko or Jessica Pegula.

No 1 seed and recently-crowned Melbourne champion Elena Rybakina lurks in the semi-finals, whilst second seed Amanda Anisimova the projected opponent in the final.

During her pre-tournament press conference, Gauff pushed back on Tahlak’s idea of a reduction in ranking points for those who withdraw early.

“Yeah, I mean, for me, I don’t think I’ve ever really pulled out of a 1000 that I can remember off the top of my head,” she commented.

“I definitely don’t think players do it, like they just don’t want to play. I don’t think it’s that decision.

“You look at, like, burnout throughout the year. Although maybe it might not affect you now, it will affect you later.

“I feel like for me, this part of the season I have always struggled I think just because of the transition and things like that.”

Late withdrawals for events may affect the preparation of other players, who might travel based on the entry list, whilst others also may – instead – have opted into qualifying for the event.

Players are at risk of sanctions if they skip a mandatory WTA 1000 tournament without legitimate justification, such as illness or injury.

That said, each player is permitted three schedule-based absences per season, which result in zero ranking points, but do not trigger any financial penalties.

“Do I think players should be docked points? Not really,” the world No 5 argued.

“We already have the mandatory. We get zeros on our ranking for everything.

“For this point in the schedule, I think it’s hard to play all the tournaments now that they’re two weeks. I think the ask of players are becoming more and more and more.

“I do understand the tournament side. They obviously want the players there. In the past I think top players have always come to Doha and Dubai.

“This draw has historically been a tough draw. I understand it’s unfortunate this year.

“I don’t think it’s fair for players to get docked points. I think, if anything, we should have an optional 1000 like the men do with Monte-Carlo.

“Yeah, I think that’s a little bit harsh in my opinion.”

