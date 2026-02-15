Alex De Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime faced off against each other in the final of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, with the Australian triumphing – but how much prize money and how many ranking points did they collect along the way?

De Minaur defeated his Canadian rival 6-3, 6-2 to claim his 11th singles title, with his latest trophy being the first at an indoor event.

It was Auger-Aliassime who had led their head-to-head 3-1 heading into the showpiece match, having also not dropped a set en route.

ATP Ranking points Earned

The ATP uses a 52-week cumulative, rolling system for the rankings, with players effectively having to defend points from the corresponding period 12 months prior.

As a result of his victory, De Minaur has collected 500 ranking points, an increase of 170 from the year prior – having lost the 2025 final of Carlos Alcaraz.

However, based on the scheduling this year, the Live ATP Rankings show him gaining 415 (after having also gained 90 ranking points in Doha in 2025).

Overall, he leapfrogs the Canadian and jumps from the eighth spot to the world No 6 position.

Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime net-gained 280 points and dropped one spot.

Full Rotterdam ATP ranking points breakdown:

First round: 25 points

Round of 16: 50 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Runner-up: 330 points

Champion: 500 points

Rotterdam Prize Money Earned

De Minaur gained $460,555 in prize money for his impressive victory, whilst Auger-Aliassime garnered $247,800.

Full WTA Brisbane prize money breakdown:

First round: $19,205

Round of 16: $36,015

Quarter-finalists: $67,470

Semi-finalists: $132,060

Runner-up: $247,800

Champion: $460,555

What did Alex De Minaur say after the final?

“That’s what it’s all about: just doing my best to rise to the occasion,” De Minaur commented after his victory.

“As the tournament goes on, you try and find ways out of solutions and try to give yourself the best chance to play better the following day, and I did exactly that.

“I’m super pleased with the performance today.

“Third time lucky… I’m super stoked, super happy. It ended up being a great week here in Rotterdam. It’s a place where I always feel really good.

“I was just a step short in the previous years, so it feels great to finally be able to lift the title.

“It’s been one of my favourite spots on the calendar. I love coming back here in Rotterdam. I’ve played some of my best tennis here and I finally get the reward.”

What did Felix Auger-Aliassime say after the final?

“Congrats to Alex and your team,” Auger-Aliassime stated.

“We’ve played a lot of matches throughout the years… I tried my best today, but you were just a little bit too good. [It’s your] third time in the final here, so congrats on the win.”

