Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Ben Shelton and Alexander Bublik have all made progress in the Race to the ATP Finals in Turin this week.

The eight men who earn the most ranking points in the 2026 season will qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals, which will be staged in Turin from 15 to 22 November.

The prestigious tournament, which was first held in 1970, is staged on indoor hard-court at the Inalpi Arena.

Jannik Sinner is the two-time reigning ATP Finals champion, and he secured a record-breaking $5,071,000 for winning last year’s event.

If a current-year Grand Slam winner finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The players who finish ninth and 10th have the chance travel to Turin as alternates and take the place of any players who withdraw.

The top five players in the ATP Rankings — Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Lorenzo Musetti — have not competed since the Australian Open.

Alcaraz is top of the Race to Turin rankings having collected 2,000 points for winning the Australian Open, while Djokovic — who was a runner-up in Melbourne — is second with 1,300 points.

Zverev and Sinner, who were Australian Open semi-finalists, sit third and fourth in the Race, while Musetti is in sixth position.

Auger-Aliassime, Fritz, de Minaur, Shelton and Bublik — who are ranked between sixth and 10th in the ATP Rankings — are in action this week at the ATP 500 events in Rotterdam and Dallas.

They are all still competing, with Auger-Aliassime, de Minaur and Bublik through to the quarter-finals in Rotterdam, and Fritz and Shelton through to the same stage in Dallas.

ATP Tennis News

‘Novak Djokovic destroyed Rafael Nadal’ – Patrick Mouratoglou’s telling story about Serb’s ‘aura’

ATP star slammed for ‘disparaging his country’ ahead of calamitous Davis Cup trip

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

De Minaur’s run has improved his points total to 585, which has lifted him to fifth in the Race, while Shelton and Bublik each have 550 points, which puts them seventh and eighth.

Jakub Mensik remains on 495 points as he is not playing this week, and he has dropped three places to ninth, while Daniil Medvedev is still on 450 points after an opening round exit in Rotterdam, dropping him one place to 10th.

Learner Tien remains in 11th position on 425 points after losing in the first round in Dallas.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won the ATP 250 in Montpellier last week, has moved up to 12th spot with 385 points.

Live ATP Race to Turin (as of 13 February)

1) Carlos Alcaraz – 2,000

2) Novak Djokovic – 1,300

3) Alexander Zverev – 840

4) Jannik Sinner – 800

5) Alex de Minaur – 585

6) Lorenzo Musetti – 565

7) Ben Shelton – 550

8) Alexander Bublik – 550

Cutoff

9) Jakub Mensik – 495

10) Daniil Medvedev – 450

11) Learner Tien – 425

12) Felix Auger-Aliassime – 385

13) Sebastian Baez – 380

14) Tommy Paul – 350

15) Tomas Machac – 350

Sebastian Baez — who is into the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires — is 13th on 380 points.

Tommy Paul is 14th with 350 points after a second round defeat in Dallas, while Tomas Machac — who did not compete this week — is 15th.

Fritz now has 335 points, which has lifted him to 16th after he started the week down in 21st.

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal makes ‘it’s done’ comment on Novak Djokovic’s hopes of 25th Grand Slam

