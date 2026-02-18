Alex Eala secured the third top-10 win of her career as she upset two-time Grand Slam finalist and former Dubai Tennis Championships winner Jasmine Paolini to reach the third round.

Following a comfortable opener against Hailey Baptiste as she earned a walkover after the American retired while Eala was leading 6-4, 0-1, a tougher assignment was expected against sixth seed Paolini, who won the Dubai title in 2024.

But Eala “came out on fire” as she blew the Italian away in the opening set and, although the world No 8 upped her game in the second set, the Filipina won 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to claim her third top-10 victory.

The 20-year-old’s other two wins against top players were against Grand Slam winners Iga Swiatek (No 2) and Madison Keys (No 5) during her historic run to the semi-finals of the 2025 Miami Open.

“I think today I came out on fire,” the Filipina, who is projected to rise to a new career high of No 38, said. “She is an incredible fighter, to be sure, but I was very focused and I was able to maintain that throughout the whole match. Every time the opportunity arose, I tried my best to be brave and go for my ball.”

Eala added: “In the tie-break, I was trying everything to keep myself in check. At the change of ends, I was thinking, you know, this stadium is full of Filipinos. I thought, ‘How many of them are probably praying for me to win?’ So I really had to give everything I got.”

As per usual for Eala matches, the stands at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre were packed with passionate Filipino fans who often encouraged her with “Laban Alex!” (“Fight Alex!”) and “Let’s go Alex!” chants and posters.

“I looked up and there were Filipinos for days,” the proud Filipina said. “It’s really such a blessing to be able to play in these sorts of atmospheres.

“I am really privileged and thankful that I’m able to introduce this new sporting world – women’s tennis – to a new demographic. I think they’re really enjoying it and I hope it will inspire young girls and women of all ages to take up sports.”

Next up is Sorana Cirstea, who upset 10th seed Linda Noskova 6-1, 6-4. The Romanian is also fresh from winning from winning her fourth career title at her home event, the Transylvania Open, earlier in February.

“She’s a very experienced player and physically very fit,” Eala said. “I’m excited. Everybody at this stage really wants to continue and I’m not an exception to that.”