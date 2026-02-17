Alex Eala’s rise was one of the stories of the 2025 WTA Tour season, and the Filipina trailblazer has received recognition for her achievements in her home country as she earned a major award.

On 16 February, Eala received the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s Female Athlete of the Year award for 2025. The men’s award went to artistic gymnast Carlos Yulo.

The PSA annual award is one of the most prestigious sporting awards in the Philippines, with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao a five-time winner.

Eala was unable to attend the PSA Annual Awards night as she is competing at the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

In a video played at the event, Eala said: “I truly regret not being able to be there tonight. However, I am so honoured to be named the PSA Athlete of the Year alongside Carlos Yulo.

“First of all, congratulations to Carlos, it is a huge honour to share this award with you.

“This award means so much to me because it serves as a reflection of how far tennis and my sport has come in our country, and I only hope that this is just the beginning.

“I also want to thank my family, my team, and my fellow Filipinos for their tireless support.

“Being named Female Athlete of the Year is a moment in my life that I will cherish forever.”

Alex Eala’s 2025 season

Eala made history for the Philippines in 2025 as she firmly established herself as her nation’s greatest ever tennis player.

She became the first player from the Philippines to:

Break into the top 100 — and later the top 50 — of the rankings

Defeat a player ranked in the top five

Reach a WTA Tour final

Win a WTA Challenger level title

Win a Grand Slam match

Having ended 2024 as the world No 147, Eala’s ranking rose almost 100 places in 12 months as she finished 2025 at 53rd in the rankings, having reached 50th in November.

Eala made a stunning breakthrough at the 2025 Miami Open, where — as a wildcard — she upset Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old also reached her maiden WTA Tour final at the Eastbourne International in June, losing to Maya Joint in a final set tiebreak.

She won a WTA 125/Challenger title in Guadalajara, Mexico in September after earning her first-ever Grand Slam main draw win at the US Open.

Alex Eala’s 2026 season so far

Eala holds a 8-5 record in 2026 (including matches at WTA Challenger level), and she is currently ranked 47th, having reached her career-high position of 40th earlier this month.

