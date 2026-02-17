Elena Rybakina remains the top earner on the WTA Tour in 2026, while Karolina Muchova soared into the top five on the list after her victory at the Qatar Open.

Six women have secured at least $1,000,000 in prize money this year, while there are 15 who have broken the $500,000 barrier.

Mirra Andreeva ($590,966), Jasmine Paolini ($589,409), Jelena Ostapenko ($547,215), Iva Jovic ($542,933), and Amanda Anisimova ($531,474) sit between 11th and 15th on the list.

Naomi Osaka is 20th with $382,192, while Emma Raducanu is 31st with $299,119.

Here, we count down the top 10 earners on the WTA Tour in 2026.

10. Elina Svitolina – $896,925 ($1,010 in doubles)

Elina Svitolina secured $809,275 for her run to the Australian Open semi-finals, while also she lifted the Auckland title and made the third round at the Qatar Open.

9. Jessica Pegula – $900,633 ($14,243 in doubles)

Jessica Pegula claimed $809,275 for being an Australian Open semi-finalist, while she also reached the last four at the Brisbane International.

8. Belinda Bencic – $932,369

Belinda Bencic earned $786,700 at the United Cup, where she won all five of her singles matches and four mixed doubles matches. She then exited the Australian Open in the second round.

WTA Tour News

Elena Rybakina makes statement of intent about chasing world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka

Dubai Championships: Withdrawal list grows with Victoria Mboko the latest to pull out

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

7. Elise Mertens – $940,600 ($291,339 in doubles)

Elise Mertens secured $291,339 for winning the Australian Open doubles title with her partner Zhang Shuai, while she also made $310,761 for reaching the fourth round in singles in Melbourne.

6. Victoria Mboko – $1,012,729 ($26,467 in doubles)

Victoria Mboko collected $385,001 for her run to the final at the Qatar Open.

The Canadian also reached the Australian Open fourth round, the Adelaide final, while she won matches in singles and mixed doubles at the United Cup.

5. Karolina Muchova – $1,060,691 ($7,815 in doubles)

Karolina Muchova earned $665,000 for her triumph at the WTA 1000 in Qatar — her second and biggest career title.

The Czech also reached the last 16 at the Australian Open and the semi-finals in Brisbane.

4. Iga Swiatek – $1,070,965

Iga Swiatek secured $486,900 at the United Cup, where she was part of Poland’s title-winning team, while her run to the Australian Open quarter-finals earned her $485,565.

The Pole also reached the last eight at the Qatar Open.

3. Coco Gauff – $1,071,715 ($5,750 in doubles)

Coco Gauff claimed $554,400 at the United Cup, where the United States reached the semi-finals, before she made $485,565 for reaching the last eight of the Australian Open.

The American lost her opening match in Doha.

2. Aryna Sabalenka – $1,614,297 ($7,815 in doubles)

Aryna Sabalenka began the 2026 campaign by collecting $214,530 for her Brisbane International title win.

The world No 1 then raked in $1,391,952 for her Australian Open runner-up result in her most recent appearance.

1. Elena Rybakina – $2,822,932

Elena Rybakina earned $2,686,792 for winning the 2026 Australian Open, which was her second Grand Slam title.

The world No 3 was also a quarter-finalist at the Qatar Open and the Brisbane International.

READ NEXT: WTA Rankings: Rybakina poised to overtake Swiatek as Mboko makes top-10 debut, Muchova +8