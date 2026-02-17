The Mexican Open in Acapulco will have a “no meat” policy in the players’ restaurant at this year’s tournament, as the ATP 500 event looks to combat the risks of potentially serving contaminated meat.

Action in Acapulco regularly attracts some of the biggest names in men’s tennis, though players at the tournament this year face a revamped on-site menu in 2026.

Contaminated meat has become a concern across tennis and all sports in recent years, due to the prohibited substances that can still be present in the meat when consumed.

In February 2025, ATP player Nicolas Zanellato was found to have been of ‘no fault of negligence’ after testing positive for the banned substance boldenone in 2024, with the International Tennis Integrity Agency ruling that his positive test stemmed from eating contaminated meat at a tournament in Colombia.

Last Autumn, players were advised to avoid eating meat when playing at tennis events in China, due to concerns that people could fail drug tests due to eating tainted produce.

A document circulated to players ahead of the Mexican Open informs those set to participate at the tournament that the on-site restaurant will provide alternative options to avoid any risk.

The document reads: “To minimize the risk of contamination with prohibited anti-doping substances, the Abierto Mexican Telcel presentado por HSBC, in collaboration with the ATP, will provide high-quality protein options that do not include meat.”

The briefing further clarifies that various meat alternatives will be on offer for players and their entourages at the ATP 500 event.

Tennis News

Wimbledon chiefs tell Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic they ‘will not be making any changes’ despite backlash

Dubai Tennis Championships withdrawals and retirements: Field at WTA 1000 event decimated

It reads: “At Acapulco 500, no meat will be served in the players’ restaurant. Instead, a variety of alternative protein sources will be available to ensure players receive high-quality protein that supports optimal performance and recovery.”

Further clarification on the document confirms that fish and seafood will still be available for players, alongside other protein sources such as eggs, dairy products, and pulses.

Main-draw action at the ATP 500 event will take place from February 23-28, with Tomas Machac entering as the defending champion.

The Czech lifted his first ATP Tour title at the event twelve months ago, defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final.

World No 4 and 2021 champion Alexander Zverev is currently set to be the top seed at the tournament, with world No 6 Alex de Minaur — the champion in 2023 and 2024 — also set to compete.

World No 5 Lorenzo Musetti has withdrawn from the tournament due to injury, though Ben Shelton and Casper Ruud are among the other notable names currently entered into the draw.

Past champions at the tournament include Grand Slam champions Rafael Nadal, Thomas Muster, Juan Martin del Potro, and Dominic Thiem.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Australian Open suffers big blow with United States Tennis Association ‘set to make announcement next week’