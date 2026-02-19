Coco Gauff paid a classy tribute to Alex Eala and the Filipina’s large fanbase following the pair’s first-ever career meeting at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

World No 4 Gauff and world No 47 Eala faced off at the quarter-final stage of the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, and it was the American who ultimately sealed a largely resounding victory.

Gauff had been forced to save three match points in her round-three contest versus Elise Mertens on Wednesday, but this was a much more straightforward affair for the 21-year-old, claiming a comprehensive 6-0, 6-2 triumph.

The two-time Grand Slam champion won the first 10 games of the contest, and despite struggles on her serve, survived a late Eala fightback to seal her place in the semi-final of the event for the first time since 2023.

“I could have served a little bit better, but I made it in when it mattered,” said Gauff, during her on-court interview.

“Alex is a tough competitor, and even when I was up, I knew that she could come back at any given moment — I’ve seen her do it before.”

Much like across her first three Dubai matches against Hailey Baptiste, Jasmine Paolini, and Sorana Cirstea, Eala received huge fan support during the encounter, despite being unable to challenge Gauff regularly.

The 20-year-old has become one of the biggest draws in the women’s game and regularly attracts huge attention wherever she plays, with a passionate Filipino following.

Though Gauff was conscious that she had the majority of the crowd support against her on Thursday, the world No 4 paid a classy tribute to both Eala and the Filipino fans present inside the stadium.

She added: “Thank you guys for coming out here. I know you were mostly supporting Alex, but I have to say it’s great to be on a crowded court.

“I’ve played this tournament for many years, and to see the stadium full, it means a lot.

“Also, I’d like to thank Alex for bringing a new demographic to the sport. I really appreciate it. I think it’s great.

“I know sometimes it’s tough when you’re playing against a ‘home’ crowd, but I think that it’s great for the sport, so keep being enthusiastic, and keep rooting for your player.”

Gauff is one of three American women through to the semi-final of the WTA 1000 event, with fourth seed Jessica Pegula and second seed Amanda Anisimova progressing earlier in the day.

Pegula defeated 12th seed and 2025 Dubai runner-up Clara Tauson 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, while Anisimova beat fifth seed and reigning champion Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Anisimova and Pegula will do battle at the semi-final stage, while Gauff will face either seventh seed Elina Svitolina or lucky loser Antonia Ruzic.

