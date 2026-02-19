Mirra Andreeva’s reign as the Dubai Tennis Championships champion will officially come to an end this week, after the teen star fell in the quarter-final stage of this year’s event.

Fifth seed Andreeva faced an intriguing last-eight clash against second seed Amanda Anisimova at the WTA 1000 event, and it was the American who battled back from a set down to seal a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) triumph.

Andreeva held a break lead in both the second and third sets, and served for the match at 6-5 up in the deciding set — having broken Anisimova when the American was serving for victory at 5-3.

However, it was ultimately the 18-year-old who tasted defeat, with the teen star visibly emotional following the end of the match.

Here, we look at what prize money she earns for her campaign and how her WTA Ranking could be affected.

What prize money will Andreeva take home?

Andreeva earned a staggering $597,000 for her triumph at the WTA 1000 event in 2025, and this year’s women’s singles champion will earn themselves a paycheck of $665,000.

For falling at the quarter-final stage, the Russian will take home $98,500 from the event this year.

After reaching the semi-final of the event for the first time in her career, world No 6 Anisimova has now guaranteed herself at least $197,000 in prize money from the tournament.

What ranking points did Andreeva earn?

The Russian had a significant 1,000 ranking points to defend in Dubai as the reigning champion, having beaten Clara Tauson in the final twelve months ago.

Having exited this year’s event at the quarter-final stage, Andreeva has earned 215 ranking points for her run — down 785 points from last year’s total.

That means that, when the WTA Rankings update next Monday, Andreeva is projected to drop from 4,786 points to 4,001 points.

Currently ranked seventh in the world, the 18-year-old will drop at least one place in the WTA Rankings next week, with Jasmine Paolini set to move ahead on 4,047 ranking points.

However, Andreeva could then drop one further place to ninth in the WTA Rankings if Elina Svitolina were to win the title at the event.

The Ukrainian would hold 4,195 points in the WTA Rankings should she lift her third Dubai Tennis Championships title, enough to overtake both Andreeva and Paolini.

Andreeva is set to return to action in Indian Wells next month, where she will once again look to defend her crown, having beaten Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s final.

