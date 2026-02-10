One of the biggest events on the WTA Tour and the second of consecutive WTA 1000 events in the Middle East, the Dubai Tennis Championships has crowned a string of famous champions over the years.

Twelve months ago, Mirra Andreeva defeated Clara Tauson in a battle of rising stars to lift her first-ever WTA 1000 title, and all eyes will be on who triumphs at the prestigious tournament in 2026.

From the biggest names and top seeds, to the prize money, ranking points, and key dates, we take you through all you need to know about the 2026 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Who is in action?

A string of top players withdrew from the ongoing Qatar Open, and it would not be a surprise if several stars also chose to skip action in Dubai.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No 6 Jessica Pegula, No 15 Naomi Osaka, No 16 Madison Keys are all still set to return to action in Dubai, though a withdrawal from any of those four would not come as a shock.

World No 2 Iga Swiatek and No 3 Elena Rybakina are set to be in action, as is world No 4 Amanda Anisimova, who will hope to be back to full fitness after her shock Qatar Open retirement.

Coco Gauff, Pegula, reigning champion Andreeva, and Jasmine Paolini currently round out the top eight seeds, as of Tuesday, February 10.

2025 finalist Tauson, Elina Svitolina, and Belinda Bencic are also set to be seeded at the tournament, with Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Barbora Krejcikova among the event’s unseeded players.

Tennis News

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova give their opinions on playing best-of-five sets

WTA Rankings: Sara Bejlek +63, Emma Raducanu & Alex Eala +5, Elena Rybakina drops points

What ranking points are on offer?

The Dubai Tennis Championships is one of the biggest events outside of the four Grand Slams, and big ranking points are on offer as a result.

This year’s champion is set to take home a significant 1,000 ranking points, while the runner-up will take home a not-insignificant 650 ranking points for their efforts.

The two beaten semi-finalists will earn 390 ranking points, while 215 ranking points are on offer for the four players who fall at the quarter-final stage.

Players in round three will earn 120 ranking points, with 65 ranking points on offer in round two, and 10 ranking points in round one.

Champion: 1,000 ranking points

Runner-up: 650 ranking points

Semi-finalists: 390 ranking points

Quarter-finalists: 215 ranking points

Round 3: 120 ranking points

Round 2: 65 ranking points

Round 1: 10 ranking points

What prize money is on offer?

Significant prize money is on offer at the second WTA 1000 event of the year, with this year’s women’s singles champion set to take home $665,000 for their efforts — up from the $597,000 won by Andreeva in 2025.

The 2026 runner-up is set to take home $385,001 for her campaign, with $197,000 awarded to the two players who exit at the semi-final stage.

The four beaten quarter-finalists will take home $98,500, while players in the third round will take home $49,250 in winnings.

Players in round two will take home $26,000, while $18,300 is on offer in round one.

Champion: $665,000

Runner-up: $385,001

Semi-finalists: $197,000

Quarter-finalists: $98,500

Round 3: $49,250

Round 2: $26,000

Round 1: $18,300

Key dates

Main-draw action at the Dubai Tennis Championships will begin on Sunday, February 15, with the women’s singles final set to take place on Saturday, February 21 — starting at 16:30 local time.

The opening three rounds of action will take place from Sunday to Wednesday, with the four quarter-finals on Thursday, February 19, and the semi-finals on Friday, February 20.

The main draw for the event is set to be made on Friday, February 13.

Top seeds and entry list (as of February 10, 2026)

1) Aryna Sabalenka

2) Iga Swiatek

3) Elena Rybakina

4) Amanda Anisimova

5) Coco Gauff

6) Jessica Pegula

7) Mirra Andreeva

8) Jasmine Paolini

9) Elina Svitolina

10) Ekaterina Alexandrova

11) Belinda Bencic

12) Linda Noskova

13) Victoria Mboko

14) Clara Tauson

15) Naomi Osaka

16) Madison Keys

Liudmila Samsonova

Emma Navarro

Karolina Muchova

Iva Jovic

Diana Shnaider

Elise Mertens

Marta Kostyuk

Jeļena Ostapenko

Emma Raducanu

Qinwen Zheng

Leylah Fernandez

Anna Kalinskaya

Sofia Kenin

Maya Joint

Sorana Cirstea

McCartney Kessler

Marketa Vondrousova

Jaqueline Cristian

Marie Bouzkova

Ann Li

Dayana Yastremska

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Tatjana Maria

Paula Badosa

Daria Kasatkina

(PR) Barbora Krejcikova

(PR) Karolina Pliskova

Further qualifiers and wildcards tbc

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Alex Eala set for WTA Rankings blow after disappointing Qatar Open defeat