Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Mboko squared off in the first teenage final of the new season and it was the former who emerged victorious to win the Adelaide International.

The 18-year-old Andreeva beat fellow youngsters Maya Joint and Diana Shnaider to reach her fifth WTA Tour final while the 19-year-old Mboko upset reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys en route to her third showpiece match.

Mboko dominated early on as she raced into a 3-0 lead, but the world No 8 then won the next six games as she broke three times to secure the opening set.

It was one-way traffic after that with Andreeva breaking twice for a 6-3, 6-1 win, although Mboko was clearly not 100% as she took a medical timeout midway through the second set.

“I do feel like it was all me,” the Russian said after winning the fourth title of her career. “I’ve been practising a lot. I’ve been working, sweating, and I don’t even know why you’re here, honestly.

“I want to thank myself for being brave in all the matches I played. I want to thank myself for pushing myself every day in practice … I want to thank myself for changing my mentality for fighting till the very last point.

“For doing what I’ve got to, doing what my team tells me to do, sometimes with complaining, but it’s okay.”

Tennis Features

The 9 youngest women in Australian Open draw: Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko and a 17-year-old star

Supercomputer predicts Australian Open winners: Alcaraz & Sabalenka backed as Raducanu given 0.1% chance

WTA Ranking Points Earned

With the WTA using a 52-week cumulative, rolling system for the rankings, players have to defend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

Example: Player A reached the second round of the Adelaide International in 2025 so they dropped 60 points at the start of this year’s tournament, but were then able to earn those points back. They reached the quarter-final this time around so effectively earned 48 points (108 for a quarter-final minus 60 for last year’s second round).

The winners of a WTA 500 points earn 500 ranking points and Andreeva earned the full complement of points as she didn’t play in any events last year.

The Russian is set to move up one place to No 7 when the WTA Rankings are updated on Monday with Mboko also securing a one-spot rise from No 17 to No 16.

Mboko collected 290 points as she was defending 35 points from her title run on the ITF Circuit in 2025.

Prize Money Earned

Andreeva, whose career earnings were $7,590,587 before the tournament, added a winner’s cheque of $185,500 for her efforts.

Mboko had made $176,000 so far this year for a total of $1,682,598 and she collected another $114,500 for finishing runner-up at the WTA 500 tournament.

Up next for both is the Australian Open where more prize money and ranking points are on the line.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.