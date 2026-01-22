Several Russian-born players have changed their citizenship in recent months so could the country’s No 1 women’s player, Mirra Andreeva, be about to join the list?

Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine in February 2022 has resulted in a spate of sanctions in tennis with Russia and Belarus – which are supporting the invasion – banned from playing at the Olympics and team competitions like the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and the United Cup.

Players can only compete as neutral athletes with their flags removed from their names while the two countries’ anthems are forbidden from being played at any tennis events.

There are, of course, big implications for those who do play as neutral athletes as they face multiple layers of red tape when applying for visas to play in certain countries.

Some, meanwhile, also don’t want to be associated with the current Russian regime with former world No 8 Daria Kasatkina among them as she became an Australian citizen in March 2025.

Other high-profile players include Anastasia Potapova, Kamila Rakhimova and Varvara Gracheva.

For Russian tennis chiefs, there are concerns that they could lose one of the biggest rising stars in the women’s game in Andreeva.

Aged just 18, Andreeva has already won four titles – including two WTA 1000 tournaments – while she won a silver medal in the women’s doubles alongside Diana Shnaider while competing under a neutral flag at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She has reached a high of No 5 in the WTA Rankings and made it to the semi-final of the French Open 2024, but currently sits at No 8 and is happy to “continue as is”.

The 18-year-old was asked about the possibility of switching her nationality and replied: “I haven’t even thought about it, I’ve heard and seen it lately, especially about Kasatkina and how she changed her citizenship.

“Many players have switched, but I’m going to keep playing as I am, I haven’t had any offers or anything like that, so for now, I’ll continue as is. It doesn’t bring any extra pressure for me; I’m just doing my thing on the court. I focus on how to improve and be a better tennis player.”

Former world No 1 Daniil Medvedev is another Russian who has no intention of changing his nationality.

“As I said, I respect and completely understand everyone. It’s something that, in the sports world, you can do, maybe it’s easier for us than for other people,” the 2021 US Open winner said.

“I have never thought about doing it because I believe where you are born is important, it means something. Politics and such topics are separate, so I have never considered it. But well, many players have changed, and I remain friends with them. I am friends with many, it’s their decision.”