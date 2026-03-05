The list of players to withdraw from the 2026 Indian Wells Open has grown, but a trio of seeded stars who were stuck in Dubai are set to compete.

Main draw play in the Californian desert began on Wednesday, and before the men’s and women’s singles draws were made on Tuesday, 17 players had pulled out of Indian Wells across both events.

The number of withdrawals has now increased to 19, with one WTA player and one ATP player pulling out after the draw and before their scheduled first round matches.

Both the men’s and women’s singles draws at the combined ATP/WTA 1000 tournament feature 96 players, including 32 seeds — who each receive an opening round bye.

WTA Indian Wells withdrawal list

World No 70 Eva Lys became the eighth player to pull out of the women’s event in Indian Wells. Since the 24-year-old German withdrew after the draw was made, her place has been taken by Dalma Galfi — a lucky loser (player who lost in qualifying).

Lois Boisson, the world No 37, is the highest-ranked woman to withdraw, while Czech Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Marketa Voundrousova are the most accomplished absentees.

Lois Boisson (world No 37) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva

(world No 37) – replaced by Oksana Selekhmeteva Elisabetta Cocciaretto (world No 42) – replaced by Camila Osorio

(world No 42) – replaced by Camila Osorio Marketa Vondrousova (world No 46) – replaced by Kimberly Birrell

(world No 46) – replaced by Kimberly Birrell Barbora Krejcikova (world No 53) – replaced by Zhang Shuai

(world No 53) – replaced by Zhang Shuai Veronika Kudermetova (world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez

(world No 56) – replaced by Zeynep Sonmez Daria Kasatkina (world No 60) – replaced by Rebecca Sramkova

(world No 60) – replaced by Rebecca Sramkova Eva Lys (world No 70) – replaced by Dalma Galfi

(world No 70) – replaced by Dalma Galfi Wang Yafan (world No 355 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Ella Seidel

ATP Indian Wells withdrawal list

World No 76 Arthur Cazaux has been replaced by lucky loser Vit Kopriva in the men’s draw after pulling out prior to his opening match.

This has taken the number of withdrawals in the men’s event to 11, with Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor the two absentees who would have been seeded.

Holger Rune (world No 18) – replaced by Quentin Halys

(world No 18) – replaced by Quentin Halys Tallon Griekspoor (world No 25) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut

(world No 25) – replaced by Roberto Bautista Agut Jaume Munar (world No 36) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic

(world No 36) – replaced by Aleksandar Kovacevic Tomas Machac (world No 50) – replaced by Emilio Nava

(world No 50) – replaced by Emilio Nava Lorenzo Sonego (world No 61) – replaced by James Duckworth

(world No 61) – replaced by James Duckworth Arthur Cazaux (world No 76) – replaced by Vit Kopriva

(world No 76) – replaced by Vit Kopriva Eliot Spizzirri (world No 78) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko

(world No 78) – replaced by Alexander Shevchenko Alexandre Muller (world No 81) – replaced by Jan-Lennard Struff

(world No 81) – replaced by Jan-Lennard Struff Filip Misolic (world No 84) – replaced by Adam Walton

(world No 84) – replaced by Adam Walton Pedro Martinez (world No 106) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley

(world No 106) – replaced by Jacob Fearnley Shang Juncheng (world No 261 – entered with protected ranking) – replaced by Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Dubai trio set to play in Indian Wells after uncertainty

Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov’s participation in Indian Wells looked in serious doubt after they were all stuck in Dubai following the ATP 500 event last week amid conflict in the Middle East.

The Russian trio have all managed to arrive in California in time to play, though, after a journey via Oman and Istanbul.

Medvedev is the No 11 seed in Indian Wells, while Khachanov and Rublev are seeded 16th and 17th.

