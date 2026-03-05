Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are two of the biggest names in men’s tennis, and all eyes will be on whether we get a first meeting of 2026 between the two at Indian Wells this fortnight.

Alcaraz and Sinner are the top two seeds at the opening Masters 1000 event of the season, and this will be the third tournament of the year for both.

With Alcaraz looking to maintain his unbeaten start to the year and Sinner searching for his first title of 2026, we look at the projected pathways both men potentially face on their way to a potential final against each other in Tennis Paradise.

Alcaraz’s projected pathway

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Alcaraz will face an interesting opener against either Terence Atmane or Grigor Dimitrov, who meet in round one. World No 52 Atmane beat Dimitrov in Acapulco last week, so he may enter his round-one match as the favourite.

Round 3: The first seeded player Alcaraz could face is Arthur Rinderknech, who is seeded 26th in Indian Wells. Alcaraz defeated Rinderknech at the Qatar Open just last month and holds a 5-0 record against the Frenchman.

Round 4: Alcaraz’s projected fourth-round opponent is 13th seed Casper Ruud, an opponent he has beaten in five of their six meetings. 24th seed and Shanghai Masters champion Valentin Vacherot is also a potential opponent at this stage.

Quarter-final: Sixth seed Alex de Minaur is the Spaniard’s projected quarter-final opponent, with the Australian having never beaten Alcaraz in six previous attempts. Tenth seed Alexander Bublik is also a potential rival for the world No 1 at this stage.

Semi-final: Should Alcaraz return to the semi-final, he could well end up facing third seed and five-time champion Novak Djokovic. The head-to-head between the two is level at 5-5, though the Spaniard beat Djokovic in both the 2025 US Open semi-final and 2026 Australian Open final.

Final: If Alcaraz were to reach the final, his projected opponent is second seed Sinner.

Sinner’s projected pathway

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Sinner now knows that he will start his campaign against qualifier Dalibor Svrcina, who beat James Duckworth in round one. It will be the first meeting between the world No 2 and the Czech, who is currently ranked 109th in the world.

Round 3: The first seeded player in Sinner’s projected pathway is 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who recently won his first ATP Tour title at the Rio Open. However, the Argentine faces a tough round-two encounter against Denis Shapovalov.

Round 4: Projected to be waiting for the Italian in round four is 16th seed Karen Khachanov, who is now safely in Indian Wells after being stranded in Dubai. This is an intriguing mini-section of the draw, with Joao Fonseca and 23rd seed Tommy Paul all potential opponents for Sinner at this stage.

Quarter-final: Sinner has been handed, on paper, arguably the perfect quarter-final draw against eighth seed Ben Shelton, a player he has a 9-1 head-to-head advantage over. However, the Italian could also find himself facing 12th seed Jakub Mensik — the man who beat him in Doha.

Semi-final: Should Sinner progress to the semi-final, he is projected to be facing fourth seed Alexander Zverev. He has won his last five meetings against the German, with fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti and ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime also potential semi-final opponents for Sinner.

Final: Sinner is projected to face Alcaraz in the final, in what would be a battle of the top two seeds.

Indian Wells records

World No 1 Alcaraz has an impeccable record in Indian Wells, winning 20 of his 23 career matches at the Masters 1000 tournament.

The Spaniard lost in the opening round on debut in 2021 but has reached at least the semi-final every year since then, lifting the title in 2023 and 2024.

Jack Draper ended Alcaraz’s 16-match win streak at the tournament in the last four in 2025, and he will be looking to regain his title.

Meanwhile, Indian Wells is the only hard-court Masters event where Sinner is yet to win the title, or even reach the final.

The Italian is a two-time semi-finalist at the tournament, but was beaten by Alcaraz at that stage in both 2023 and 2024.

Sinner was not in action at the event twelve months ago, with the world No 2 serving a three-month suspension at the time.

