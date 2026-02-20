Jannik Sinner has vowed to “dig myself out of this” and “try to get the confidence back” after his surprise loss to Jakub Mensik at the 2026 Qatar Open.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3 by world No 16 Mensik in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 in Doha. It was Sinner‘s first meeting with the 20-year-old Czech.

The world No 2, who was making his debut at the Qatar Open, defeated Alexei Popyrin and Tomas Machac in the first two rounds.

In his only event prior to Doha this year, Sinner lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month.

Following the defeat to Mensik, Sinner said: “It’s a match that went how it went, now let’s see where we can improve. We’re serene, there’s no disaster.

“Obviously we are working to win as many matches as possible, these are moments that happen and I’m okay. I will dig myself out of this, I’m sure of it.

“In the first set, he served very, very well, 90% first serves and very angled, I had few chances to break.

ATP Tour News

Jannik Sinner puts ‘tennis first’ as star details desire to ‘maximise his potential’

Rising French star says he has ‘a bit of Djokovic, Alcaraz, Sinner and Monfils’ in his game

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“I tried to push but I couldn’t as much as I want, in the third set I started bad and got a break that I couldn’t get back anymore.

“Nothing bad happened, we’re serene. We’ll try to get the confidence back.

“It’s moments that can happen, every player went through it. I’m really calm, I’m sure the work will pay off, results will come. Maybe not at Indian Wells or Miami, but the work will pay off. It’s okay.

“It’s normal to go through difficult moments. I’ve had tougher ones in the past, I know how to come back.”

On the conditions in Doha, the 24-year-old Italian said: “Yeah, there was humidity, but it was a very calm moment.

“It wasn’t a difficult situation on court. There was a lot of humidity and the ball didn’t roll, but everything’s normal. It’s the first time I play in Doha and we understood a bit, for next year.”

Asked about his goal for 2026, Sinner declared: “Of course, one of my biggest goals is Roland Garros. It’s still a long way to go.”

READ NEXT: Arthur Fils opens up about new partnership with Novak Djokovic’s acclaimed former coach

