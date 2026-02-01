Carlos Alcaraz made history by becoming the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the career Grand Slam as he overcame Novak Djokovic to win his maiden Australian Open crown.

The world No 1 earned a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 triumph against Djokovic in his maiden Australian Open championship match.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has now won seven Grand Slam titles, and he is the first player to ever beat Djokovic in an Australian Open final.

Djokovic, 38, was aiming to become the oldest major singles champion in tennis history.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points that Alcaraz and Djokovic have collected in Melbourne after the men’s singles final.

What ranking points did Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic earn?

The four Grand Slams offer the highest number of ranking points of any tournaments.

Alcaraz was guaranteed to remain as the world No 1 regardless of results at the Australian Open as second-ranked Jannik Sinner, who was the defending champion, could not catch him.

Djokovic started the event as the world No 4, and he ensured he would replace Alexander Zverev in third position by defeating Sinner to progress to the final.

For claiming the title, Alcaraz collected a mammoth 2,000 ATP ranking points, which boosts his points tally by 900 to 13,650. He fell in the quarter-finals at last year’s event.

Djokovic has secured 1,300 ranking points for finishing as a runner-up at Melbourne Park, which increases his total by 500 points to 5,280 after he exited at the semi-final stage in 2025.

Australian Open men’s singles ATP ranking points breakdown

Champion – 2,000 points

Runner-up – 1,300 points

Semi-finalist – 800 points

Quarter-finalists – 400 points

Fourth round – 200 points

Third round – 100 points

Second round – 50 points

First round – 10 points

What prize money did Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic earn?

A record prize money pot was announced ahead of this year’s Australian Open, with equal money on offer for men and women.

For lifting the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, Alcaraz has collected US$2,793,365, which is the equivalent to A$4,150,000 and £2,110,336.

For losing in the final, Djokovic has secured US$1,447,165, which is the equivalent to A$2,150,000 or £1,093,307.

Australian Open men’s singles prize money breakdown (US dollars)

Champion – $2,793,365

Finalist – $1,447,165

Semi-finalist – $841,375

Quarter-finalist – $504,825

Fourth round – $323,088

Third round – $220,609

Second round – $151,448

First round – $100,965

