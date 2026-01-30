Novak Djokovic is through to his first Grand Slam final since his defeat against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon in 2024, leaving him one win away from achieving what he has suggested is his last big tennis dream of winning a 25th major title.

Djokovic is currently tied with Margaret Court with 24 Grand Slam wins, with his battle to win the extra one he needs to separate himself from the greatest players of all-time now tantalisingly close.

After defying all the odds and beating two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in an epic five-set battle in Melbourne, Djokovic now has the task of beating Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final to seal another remarkable record that will further cement his golden legacy.

The questions over whether Djokovic will retire from tennis in a year when he will celebrate his 39th birthday have been well and truly banished after his remarkable performance against Sinner, as he proved he can beat the best in the world when he is fit and firing.

A win in Sunday’s final would give Djokovic everything he could wish to take from tennis and there will be those who feel it would also be the perfect moment to call time on his career.

Pete Sampras never hit a ball after winning his final Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2002, but former British No 1 Greg Rusedski is not expecting Djokovic to follow that lead if he beats Alcaraz in Melbourne.

“I don’t think it’s [retirement] crossing his mind,” said Rusedski, responding to a question from Tennis365’s Kevin Palmer on the latest Off Court with Greg podcast.

“He’s just trying to win another major and if he can win the Australian Open, why can’t he win Wimbledon? That’s where most people think his best chances.

“Novak will make the decisions for himself. He’s already talked about being ready for the Olympics coming up, you know, having gotten the gold medal finally in Paris, which he did two years ago, which was big on his list.

“So no, I don’t think he’s going to retire. Maybe it’ll be the storybook ending everybody would want, but I think he believes there’s more in the tank.”

Rusedski went on to suggest Djokovic’s increased power in his forehand this year was key to his victory over Sinner, as he insisted the all-time greats should never be discounted, as he suggested a question in his press conference asking whether he was ‘chasing’ Sinner and Alcaraz may have fired him up for his best win in a year.

“We have got to look at a statistic about his forehand,” he added of Djokovic. “His forehand speed is up this year already. So he’s made a little technical change with his coaching team and just so mentally tough.

“And you know, he’s still got that chip on his shoulder and that’s a huge driver. He doesn’t need to have it, but he does and that helps him. So please somebody ask him another silly question in the press conference before these finals, because I cannot wait for Sunday.

“I once wrote off Sampras and he went all the way and won the US Open, so I will never make that mistake again.

“Never discount the greats. These great champions have something a little bit extra and health is your wealth and he just proved the world wrong.

“I guarantee you there’s almost nobody who picked Djokovic to win that match. Everybody’s favourite for the tournament was Sinner.

“I think this just makes for the most intriguing men’s final we’ve had in a long time. It’s been over two years now since Novak has been in a major final and to do so down under, it is his favourite Slam.”

