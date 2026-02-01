Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among the oldest men's Grand Slam winners

Ken Rosewall is the oldest player to win a Grand Slam singles title – and Novak Djokovic can break the Australian legend’s record if he triumphs at the 2026 Australian Open.

Djokovic, who turned 38 last May, is chasing a record-extending 11th title at the season-opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park and record-extending 25th men’s major.

Here, we look at the seven oldest Grand Slam men’s singles champions.

7. Roger Federer – 35 years, 10 months, 26 days (2017 Wimbledon)

Roger Federer won his record eighth Wimbledon men’s singles crown and 19th Grand Slam overall at the 2017 edition of the Championships without dropping a set.

The No 3 seed saw off Alexandr Dolgopolov, Dusan Lajovic, Mischa Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Milos Raonic and Tomas Berdych en route to a title match showdown with seventh seed Marin Cilic, where he eased to victory.

6. Rafael Nadal – 35 years, 11 months, 19 days (2022 French Open)

At the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal claimed his record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown and 22nd major.

The Spaniard, who was the No 5 seed, overcame Jordan Thompson, Corentin Moutet, Botic van de Zandschulp, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, before crushing eighth seed Casper Ruud in a straight-set championship match.

5. Novak Djokovic – 36 years, six days (2023 French Open)

Djokovic secured a third French Open title and record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam at the 2023 French Open.

The Serb, who was seeded third, earned wins against Aleksandar Kovacevic, Marton Fucsovics, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Juan Pablo Varillas, Karen Khachanov and Carlos Alcaraz to reach the championship match. In the final, he downed No 4 seed Ruud in straight sets.

4. Novak Djokovic – 36 years, three months, six days (2023 US Open)

Djokovic won a record-extending 24th men’s Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open for his fourth triumph at Flushing Meadows.

The No 2 seed defeated Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Laslo Djere, Borna Gojo, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton en route to the final, where he overcame No 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

3. Ken Rosewall – 36 years, four months, five days (1971 Australian Open)

Ken Rosewall claimed his seventh and penultimate major at the 1971 Australian Open, where he triumphed without dropping a set in his five matches.

The second seed beat Bob Carmichael, Ismail El Shafei, Roy Emerson and Tom Okker, before a victory over third seed Arthur Ashe in the final.

2. Roger Federer – 36 years, five months, seven days (2018 Australian Open)

Federer secured his 20th and last major crown at the 2018 Australian Open, where he was the No 2 seed.

The Swiss downed Aljaz Bedene, Jan-Lennard Struff, Richard Gasquet, Fucsovics, Tomas Berdych and Hyeon Chung to reach the title match without dropping a set. Federer defeated No 6 seed Cilic in five sets in the final for his sixth Australian Open title.

1. Ken Rosewall – 37 years, one month, 24 days (1972 Australian Open)

Rosewall won his eighth and final Grand Slam title at the 1972 Australian Open, making him the only player to win a Grand Slam title over the age of 37.

The Australian, who was seeded second, defeated Jun Kuki, Jean-Peal Meyer, Richard Crealy and Allan Stone to reach the final for the loss of a single set.

In the championship match, Rosewall saw off compatriot Malcolm Anderson, the eighth seed, in straight sets to claim his fourth Australian Open crown.

