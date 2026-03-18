Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will all star at the 2026 Miami Open, but who will lift the men’s singles title?

Six-time Miami champion Novak Djokovic is one of seven players to withdraw from the men’s tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Here, we make our predictions for the Miami Open men’s singles draw.

First quarter

Projected QF: Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Taylor Fritz (6)

Carlos Alcaraz is seeking his second Miami Open title after securing his maiden Masters crown at the 2022 edition of the event in South Florida.

The world No 1 faces a tricky early draw with Joao Fonseca a likely second round opponent and Sebastian Korda a potential third round opponent. He could then meet 14th seed Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Jiri Lehecka and Jack Draper are the seeded players Alcaraz could face in the quarter-finals.

Draper, the No 25 seed, impressed by reaching the Indian Wells quarter-finals in just the second tournament of his comeback, and the former world No 4 has the highest ceiling of this group of players. Sixth seed Fritz has been struggling with tendonitis in his knee.

Quarter-final prediction: Alcaraz defeats Draper

Second quarter

Projected QF: Lorenzo Musetti (4) vs Alex de Minaur (5)

World No 5 Lorenzo Musetti, who is seeded fourth in the absence of Djokovic, was upset by Marton Fucsovics in Indian Wells in his only match since injury ended his Australian Open campaign.

The Italian will face either Rafael Jodar or Yannick Hanfmann in his opening match before a projected third round meeting with Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Uncertainty over Musetti could present an opportunity for his potential fourth round opponents: No 22 seed Tommy Paul and 13th seed Flavio Cobolli, who are projected to meet in round three.

While Cobolli won the Mexican Open last month, Paul has been more consistent in 2026 than the Italian — who has lost to three players outside of the top 100 this year.

No 28 seed Arthur Fils continued his impressive form since returning from a back injury last month with a run to the quarter-finals in Indian Wells.

The Frenchman made the last eight in Miami a year ago, and he is capable of coming through a section that also features fifth seed Alex de Minaur and 10th seed Alexander Bublik.

Quarter-final prediction: Fils defeats Paul

ATP Tour News

Carlos Alcaraz ‘looking a bit tired’ and should consider skipping some tournaments, says Toni Nadal

‘Top 3 material’ Joao Fonseca ‘can jump in the mix with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’

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Third quarter

Projected QF: Ben Shelton (8) vs Alexander Zverev (3)

World No 4 Alexander Zverev arrives in Miami following a semi-final result in Indian Wells.

The German could face Jacob Fearnley and Brandon Nakashima before a possible fourth round clash with 16th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or 20th seed Learner Tien.

No 8 seed Ben Shelton and 11th seed Daniil Medvedev could meet in a potential fourth round blockbuster, with the winner projected to face Zverev.

Medvedev is a former champion in Miami, and his resurgent form in Dubai and Indian Wells could give him the edge over Shelton, who was suffering with flu in Indian Wells.

Quarter-final prediction: Medvedev defeats Zverev

Fourth quarter

Projected QF: Felix Auger-Aliassime (7) vs Jannik Sinner (2)

Jannik Sinner claimed his first title of 2026 in Indian Wells, and the Italian did not drop a set during a stellar run.

The world No 2 was the champion in Miami in 2024 and is also a two-time runner-up, and he looks far too strong in his quarter of the draw, with Damir Dzumhur (R2), Corentin Moutet (R3) and Andrey Rublev (R4) his first three projected opponents.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jakub Mensik, Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Rinderknech are the four seeded players Sinner could meet in the quarter-finals.

No 12 seed Mensik is the reigning champion and could have the edge over seventh seed Auger-Aliassime, who has struggled in Miami since making the semi-finals in 2019.

Quarter-final prediction: Sinner defeats Mensik

Semi-final and Final Predictions

Semi-finals:

Alcaraz defeats Fils in 2 sets

Sinner defeats Medvedev in 2 sets

Final:

Sinner defeats Alcaraz in 3 sets

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