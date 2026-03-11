Jannik Sinner appeared to confront a fan midway through his latest Indian Wells match, with the umpire forced to step in and address the situation.

World No 2 and second Sinner kept his campaign at the Masters 1000 event alive on Tuesday, battling past Joao Fonseca 7-6(6), 7-4(4) in a high-quality contest inside Stadium 1.

It was the first-ever meeting between the four-time Grand Slam champion and the rising Brazilian star, and it offered a potential taste of what could emerge to be a defining ATP Tour rivalry over the next decade.

However, despite sealing a hard-fought victory, there was a rather odd moment where Sinner appeared to directly address a fan inside the stadium, when serving at 6-5 down in the first set.

The Italian seemed to be directly speaking towards one of the spectators sitting courtside, before umpire Greg Allensworth came onto the court to try and resolve the situation.

Jannik Sinner wasn’t too happy with a spectator in the crowd during his win over João Fonseca. You don’t see that too often from the world No.2 ESPN pic.twitter.com/6utrsIafIC — The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) March 11, 2026

Allensworth asked Sinner, “What’s going on?” — before stepping onto the court of play to approach the world No 2.

The conversation between Sinner and the fan in question was not picked up on any microphones, but then Allensworth was heard saying: “Yeah guys, if we could just not talk during the point, we’d appreciate it.

“For now, Jannik, come on.”

Sinner then responded, commenting: “It’s all good, I just had a small word.”

The incident did not appear to bother the world No 2 too much, with the Italian ultimately able to hold onto his serve before taking the first set in a tiebreak, and later sealing victory in just over two hours.

Sinner was not asked about the incident during his post-match press conference, with the four-time Grand Slam champion yet to speak directly about it.

After the toughest test of his campaign so far, the second seed will be back in action on Wednesday, facing another rising star of the men’s game.

The Italian will face 25th seed Learner Tien in the last eight, with Sinner facing the American for the first time since defeating him in the China Open final last September.

Sinner is searching for his first-ever Indian Wells title this week, having twice lost at the semi-final stage of the Masters 1000 event.

He was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz at that stage in both 2023 and 2024, and missed the tournament in 2025 due to his three-month doping suspension.

Indian Wells is the only Masters 1000 hard-court event that Sinner has yet to win, and he will fancy his chances of completing the set this week.

