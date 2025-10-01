Jannik Sinner cruised past Learner Tien in the final of the 2025 China Open to claim his second crown in three years at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing.

The world No 2 did not lose serve and broke Tien four times as he crushed the 19-year-old American 6-2, 6-2 in an hour and 14 minutes.

It was the 24th edition of the ATP tournament in the Chinse capital, and there was no shortage of drama at China’s National Tennis Centre, with three players forced to retire mid-match from the quarter-finals onwards.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points earned by Sinner, Tien and other players who starred at the event.

What prize money was won?

For lifting the trophy in Beijing, Sinner secured $751,075 in prize money, an increase on the $695,750 Carlos Alcaraz won for beating the Italian in the final at the 2024 event.

Tien was rewarded with $404,105 for his runner-up effort as he reached his first-ever final on the ATP Tour.

Alex de Minaur fell in three sets to Sinner in the semi-finals, while Daniil Medvedev was forced to retire in the third set of his last four clash with Tien. Both de Minaur and Medvedev take home $215,360 for their runs.

Alexander Zverev was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the last eight, while Fabian Marozsan lost to Sinner at the same stage. Jakub Mensik and Lorenzo Musetti retired due to injuries in their respective quarter-finals against de Minaur and Tien. Each of the quarter-finalists collected $110,030.

Players who reached the second round earned $58,735, while those who fell in the opening round picked up $31,320. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, who were seeded fifth and sixth, both lost in the first round.

Champion: $751,075

Runner-up: $404,105

Semi-finalists: $215,360

Quarter-finalists: $110,030

Round 2: $58,735

Round 1: $31,320

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz may just have made the most important decision of his year

Every word of Gael Monfils’ touching statement as he reveals retirement date

What ranking points were won?

Sinner’s triumph at the China Open has earned him 500 ATP Ranking points, which increases his points tally by 170 after he lost in the final last year.

Tien’s run to the final — the standout result of his career to date — has seen him collect 330 points, which lifts him 16 places to a projected new career-high ranking of 36th in the live rankings.

De Minaur and Medvedev each claimed 200 points for making the last four, while Zverev, Musetti, Mensik and Marozsan all secured 100 points for their quarter-final runs.

Players who exited at the second round stage collected 50 points, while those who fell in their opening match are left with zero ranking points.

Champion: 500 points

Runner-up: 330 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

READ NEXT: Japan Open prize money & ranking points won by Alcaraz, Fritz, Ruud, Brooksby & co revealed

