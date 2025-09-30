Carlos Alcaraz’s dominance on the ATP Tour in 2025 continued with the Spaniard triumphing at the Japan Open on his tournament debut, defeating former champion Taylor Fritz in the final.

It was a dramatic week of action inside Tokyo’s Ariake Coliseum, with plenty of big names out early on, though it was the top two seeds that ultimately made the final — and who will be well-rewarded for their efforts.

With the dust beginning to settle on action at the ATP 500 event, we look at what prize money and ranking points Alcaraz, Fritz and the tournament’s other biggest names all received for their efforts inside the Japanese capital.

What prize money was won?

For lifting the title in Tokyo, Alcaraz takes home an impressive $416,365 in winnings, a notable increase on the $340,010 awarded to 2024 champion Arthur Fils twelve months ago.

Runner-up Fritz is also well-rewarded for his efforts, receiving $224,035 in prize money after a strong week.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud, who fell to Alcaraz, and Jenson Brooksby, who was beaten by Fritz, also received strong money for reaching the last four, the Norwegian and American both earning $119,395.

2024 semi-finalist and third seed Holger Rune was beaten by a resurgent Brooksby on Sunday, the Dane falling in at the quarter-final stage.

Rune and fellow beaten quarter-finalists Brandon Nakashima, Sebastian Korda, and Aleksandar Vukic all take home $61,000.

Players who reached round two earn themselves $32,560, while players who were beaten in round one will receive $17,365 in earnings.

Among the players who fell in round one are fifth seed Tomas Machac, sixth seed and 2024 finalist Ugo Humbert, seventh seed Denis Shapovalov, and eighth seed Frances Tiafoe.

Champion: $416,365

Runner-up: $224,035

Semi-finalists: $119,395

Quarter-finalists: $61,000

Round 2: $32,560

Round 1: $17,365

What ranking points were won?

For lifting the title, Alcaraz earns an impressive 500 ATP Ranking points.

That means the Spaniard matches the 500 points that he secured for triumphing at the China Open in 2024, and will remain on 11,540 points in the ATP Rankings.

Meanwhile, for their runner-up finish, Fritz takes home 330 points from Tokyo.

His run pushes him up to 4,995 points in the ATP Rankings, and he will move back above Novak Djokovic to world No 4 when the rankings update.

For reaching the last four of the tournament, beaten semi-finalists Ruud and Brooksby take home 200 ranking points.

Ruud is set to stay at 12th in the ATP Rankings, but his hopes of ATP Finals qualification have been boosted, with the Norwegian up two places to 11th in the race.

After his hugely impressive run, Brooskby is currently projected to rise a staggering 29 places to world No 57 when the ATP Rankings update.

Beaten quarter-finalists Rune, Nakashima, Korda and Vukic all earn 100 ranking points, with third seed Rune dropping 100 points after reaching the last four in 2024.

Players who fell in the second round take home 50 ranking points, while players beaten in the opening round — including Machac, Humbert, Shapovalov, and Tiafoe — are left with zero ranking points for the tournament.

Champion: 500 points

Runner-up: 330 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

