Novak Djokovic delivered an excellent speech during the on-court trophy ceremony after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2026 Australian Open final.

The legendary Serbian was beaten 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 by world No 1 Alcaraz in a championship match that lasted three hours and five minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The former world No 1, who will climb from fourth to third position when the rankings update tomorrow, was competing in a record-extending 37th Grand Slam championship match.

Djokovic was aiming to secure a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and record-extending 25th Grand Slam overall, but he tasted defeat in the final of the Melbourne major for the first time.

At the age of 38, Djokovic was trying to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in tennis history.

Here is Djokovic’s full speech after his defeat to Alcaraz, including his warm words for Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, and his parting comment to the crowd that has sparked speculation about his future.

“Thank you very much. First and foremost congratulations Carlos, an amazing tournament, amazing couple of weeks,” Djokovic said. “What you have been doing, the best word to describe it is historic, legendary, so congratulations.

“And I wish you the best of luck for the rest of your career. I mean you are so young, you have a lot of time like myself, so I am sure we will be seeing each other plenty more times in the next 10 years – not!

“Then I have to obviously thank my team for enduring me first of all, and for giving me support. It hasn’t been smooth sailing, as it never is, but you guys are my rock in my corner. You have seen the best of me and the worst of me for however many years, but also in the past three weeks, and this success is your success, of course.

“And to the legendary Rafa [Nadal] who is in the stands. Obviously it feels very weird to see you there, not here, you know.

“But it has been an honour to share the court with you and have you watch the finals, it is a first time for me, and obviously a bit of a strange feeling, but thank you for being present.

“Too many Spanish legends, it felt like two against one tonight, it wasn’t fair!

“I had a winning speech prepared and a losing speech prepared. I want to keep it short, this is Carlos’ moment.

“But you guys (the crowd), the last couple of matches, gave me something I have never experienced in Australia. So much love, support, positivity. I tried to give you back with good tennis over the years, this has been my 21st year, maybe 22nd year and honestly, I always believe in myself and that is something that is truly needed when you are playing against incredible players like Carlos and Jannik [Sinner] over the past three days.

“But I have to be honest and say I did not think I would be standing here in the closing ceremony, so I have to thank you for pushing me forward in the last couple of weeks.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six or 12 months, but it has been a great ride. I love you guys.”

