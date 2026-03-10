Mixed doubles matches are now usually only contested at the four Grand Slam tournaments — but a special event is once again being held in Indian Wells for the ATP and WTA’s top players.

First held in 2024, the mixed doubles invitational at the combined ATP and WTA 1000 event has proven a popular fixture in its opening two editions, and is back once again in 2026.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stars from both the men’s and women’s games who will be competing in an intriguing 16-team draw this week.

Who is in action?

There is no official status to the mixed doubles draw at the event, though there is no doubt that the invitational has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport.

Most notably, tennis legend Venus Williams will be in action and partnering doubles specialist Christian Harrison, with the all-American facing Demi Schuurs and Julian Cash in round one.

Another notable partnership is the all-Greek partnership of Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who are facing Anna Dalinina and Karen Khachanov in the opening round.

WTA star Belinda Bencic and ATP ace Flavio Cobolli are teaming up and will take on Jelena Ostapenko — an established force in both singles and doubles — and Evan King in Indian Wells.

Andrey Rublev is also in action, with the Russian partnering doubles specialist Nicole Melichar-Martinez in a tough opener against Gabriel Dabrowski and Lloyd Glasspool, the top seeds in the invitational event.

Tennis News

Tearful Mirra Andreeva screams at spectators and smashes two rackets after brutal defeat

Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz jokes about players turning into Roger Federer when they face him

Fourth seeds and doubles specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who won the US Open mixed doubles last September, enter as the reigning champions.

The Italians face a tough match against Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski, who have also previously won mixed doubles Grand Slam titles together.

Full Indian Wells mixed doubles draw

Top half

(1) Gabriela Dabrowski/Lloyd Glasspool vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Andrey Rublev

Erin Routliffe/Tim Putz vs (WC) Leylah Fernandez/John Peers

(3) Luisa Stefani/Marcelo Arevalo vs Ellen Perez/Kevin Krawietz

Anna Dalinina/Karen Khachanov vs (WC) Maria Sakkari/Stefanos Tsitsipas

Bottom half

Demi Schuurs/Julian Cash vs (WC) Venus Williams/Christian Harrison

Desirae Krawczyk/Neal Skupski vs (4) Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori

Jelena Ostapenko/Evan King vs Belinda Bencic/Flavio Cobolli

Kristina Mladenovic/Manuel Guinard vs (2) Aleksandra Krunic/Mate Pavic

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Why Novak Djokovic’s next match at Indian Wells will provide a big pointer for both players