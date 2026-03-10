Juan Carlos Ferrero has weighed in on whether Carlos Alcaraz can surpass the Grand Slam totals of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic has captured 24 Grand Slam titles, which is the all-time men’s singles record, while Nadal and Federer are second and third on the list with 22 and 20 respectively.

Alcaraz has already won seven majors, having become the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam with his 2026 Australian Open victory.

Ferrero, who coached Alcaraz from 2018 until the end of 2025, was asked if he thinks the 22-year-old can become the player with the most Slam titles in history in an interview with El Cafelito.

“I would love for him to do it. I have always thought that if he works well, he can achieve it,” said the former world No 1.

“The key will be that when motivation drops, discipline will guide him. That’s what Novak has done brilliantly throughout his career.

“At the beginning, everything is enthusiasm, but there comes a time when you lose some freshness, and that’s where work and discipline take charge.”

The 2003 French Open winner also revealed the ways in which he believes Alcaraz is similar to each of the Big Three.

“The class that Carlos has, that ability to hit any shot, is comparable to Federer,” Ferrero assessed.

“From Novak, he has the grit in the background and how smart he is at covering gaps and anticipating where the opponent will hit.

“From Rafa, he has the mindset, that permanent belief that he can win, that he has to fight until the end. He has always admired Nadal a lot for that.”

Samuel Lopez, who coaches at Ferrero’s academy, is now Alcaraz’s head coach, having previously worked in tandem with Ferrero.

Alcaraz, the world No 1, holds a 13-0 record since his split with Ferrero in December.

Ferrero addressed how he feels seeing Lopez as Alcaraz’s main coach.

“I was the first one to encourage Samu to accept being Carlos’s coach,” Ferrero divulged.

“He is a person I trust completely; I am very happy for him, and it makes me very content and relaxed to know that he is familiar with all the work that has been done over the years.

“At the same time, seeing someone I trust so much coaching Carlos hurts a bit, but I’m getting used to it more and more.”

