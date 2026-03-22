Alex Eala has reached the Miami Open round of 16 for a second consecutive year and she will face a seeded player and former Grand Slam finalist for a place in the quarter-final.

The 31st-seeded Eala had a bye in the first round and overcame veteran Laura Siegemund in three sets in the second round before seeing off Magda Linette, who stunned second seed Iga Swiatek in the previous round, in the third round.

After the Pole won the first two matches of their rivalry, Eala has now won both matches in 2026 with the head-to-head tied 2-2 after her 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) win.

But up next, she will feature in a first-ever career meeting with world No 14 Karolina Muchova as the Czech secured her place in the fourth round with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Katie Boulter.

“I’m really excited. I haven’t thought about it much,” Eala said of her upcoming match. “She’s obviously a great player and is doing really well. A couple of years back, I watched one of her finals. I was really impressed.

“To be put in a position to compete against her is a real privilege and going to be a test.”

Who is Karolina Muchova?

The 29-year-old Muchova turned professional in 2013 and her WTA Tour main draw debut arrived at the Korea Open in 2017, but she had to wait until August 2018 for her maiden top-level win as it came at the US Open when she beat Dayana Yastremska. She went on to reach the third round before losing against eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

In 2019 she won her maiden WTA singles title at the Korea Open while she also reached the quarter-final at Wimbledon, with those results helping her to finish the year at No 21 in the WTA Rankings.

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But it was in 2023 when she made her mark as the unseeded Muchova stunned second seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the semi-final to set up a final against Iga Swiatek. She took the Pole to three sets, but Swiatek successfully defended her title.

Later in the year, she finished runner-up to Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open and reached the semi-final of the US Open with those results propelling her to No 8 in the rankings.

The 2024 season was an injury-ravaged one as she had to undergo wrist surgery, but there were highs as she finished runner-up, again to Gauff, at the China Open while the 2025 season was a stop-start affair.

However, she has been back to her best in 2026 as she reached the semi-final of the Brisbane International and fourth round of the Australian Open before it all clicked at the Qatar Open where she won her first WTA 1000 trophy, beating Victoria Mboko in the final.

Head-To-Head And Miami Open Clash

The meeting between world No 29 Eala and Muchova will be the first-ever match on the WTA Tour.

The fourth-round encounter is set for Monday, 23 March with the order of play still to be confirmed although tournament organisers have so far scheduled Eala’s matches on the two showpiece courts.