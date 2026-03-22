We are heading to the business end of the Miami Open and, with the exception of Iga Swiatek, the favourites are still alive at the second leg of the Sunshine Double.

Jannik Sinner has been described as a “robot” by Joao Fonseca and the world No 2 was asked for his views on that comment.

In the women’s draw, there is good news for Alex Eala, “worrying” news for Swiatek with Aryna Sabalenka left “really shocked”.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest headlines from the joint-ATP-WTA 1000 event in Florida.

Jannik Sinner’s responds to ‘robot’ suggestions

After rising star Fonseca described four-time Grand Slam winner Sinner as being “more like a robot” when comparing him with Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian has been asked for his views on the comment.

Following his latest straight-set win at the Miami Open, the world No 2 wasn’t fazed by the remarks.

READ: Jannik Sinner responds to Joao Fonseca after contentious comment

Aryna Sabalenka criticised Miami Open chiefs

World No 1 Sabalenka’s match Ann Li was switched from the Stadium Court to Butch Buchholz court after heavy rain in South Florida affected scheduling, but the four-time Grand Slam winner was left unimpressed.

Sabalenka was given the option of rescheudling her match to Saturday or swtiching courts, yet there was no talk of switching the Carlos Alcaraz-Joao Fonseca match.

READ: Aryna Sabalenka ‘really shocked’ over Alcaraz, Fonseca decision

Iga Swiatek coach ‘under a lot of pressure’

Iga Swiatek’s difficult start to 2026 continued with a shock second-round loss at the Miami Open and former doubles world No 1 Rennae Stubbs admitted there were “worrying” signs from the six-time Grand Slam winner during the match.

The doubles major champion also gave her assessment about a possible coaching switch with Wim Fissette under pressure.

READ: Rennae Stubbs makes worrying Iga Swiatek assessment and floats idea of drastic coaching change

Alex Eala back in the round of 16 in Miami

Rising star Eala saw off the challenge of Magda Linette in the third round in Florida to reach the fourth round for a second consecutive year.

After the match, the Filipina gave her assessment of the encounter and also discussed her next opponent, Karolina Muchova.

READ: What ‘brave’ Alex Eala had to say after reaching Miami Open round of 16

From friends to on-court rivals, again

Teenagers Victoria Mboko and Mirra Andreeva both claimed straight-set wins to secure their tickets in the fourth round, where they will square off for a third time this year.

And it is a case of “here we go again” for the friends.

READ: Friends Victoria Mboko and Mirra Andreeva face each other again – ‘How many times?’

Rafa gives advice to Rafa

Staying with the rising stars of the game, Rafael Jodar is set for a new rankings milestone after reaching the fourth round.

The Spanish youngster reaveled after the match what advice his namesake, the great Rafael Nadal, gave him at last year’s Next Gen Finals.

READ: Rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar +23 in rankings as he reveals Rafael Nadal advice