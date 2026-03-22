Teenage stars Victoria Mboko and Mirra Andreeva will meet for a third time in 2026 and it’s very much a case of “may the best player on the day win” when the two friends face each other at the Miami Open.

The 10th-seeded Mboko defeated defeated qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in straight sets to reach the round of 16 while eighth seed Andreeva secured a three-set win over 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova.

They will now face each other for round three of their budding rivalry with one win each as the Russian won their first encounter in Adelaide in January in two sets before the Canadian hit back with a three-set win at the Qatar Open in February.

“I guess it’s luck of the draw,” the 19-year-old Mboko said. “We actually joke about it a lot when we’re on the same quarter so it’s fun. I’m sure I’m going to be playing her so many more times in the future, so I’m not really taking it that seriously, but I think it’s going to be a great match.”

The duo have seen a lot of each other in recent weeks on the doubles circuit as well as they were partners at the Indian Wells Open and again at the Miami Open.

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Andreeva stated: “We were talking already a couple of days ago that we again are in the same part of the draw. We were like ‘Oh my God, how many times?’

“We’ve had two great matches already this year so honestly I’m just looking forward to playing her again.”

Of course, a place in the quarter-final of the WTA 1000 event is at stake with the winner set to face either Karolina Muchova or Alex Eala.

Playing against your friend is never easy with Mboko stating: “Someone I’m not as close with is easier. There’s less sentimental value.”

Both youngsters are currently in the top 10 with Mboko sitting at a career-high No 9 after making her breakthrough in the top 10 in February while Andreeva is one place below her with the 18-year-old Russian previously peaking at No 5.

“We’re great friends. I’m always rooting for her, and she’s rooting for me. We text all the time,” Mboko said.

But the texting might just stop in the hours leading up to the match, but they will no doubt get back to it once the match is completed.

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