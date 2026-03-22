Rafael Jodar has become the latest Spaniard to break into the top 100 of the rankings for the first time in his career after claiming an impressive win over Aleksandar Vukic.

Playing at the Miami Open for the first time in his career after coming through qualifying, the 19-year-old beat veteran Yannick Hanfmann in three sets in the first round and followed it up with a 6-1, 6-2 win over world No 93 Vukic in just 56 minutes.

Jodar started the ATP Masters 1000 event at No 109 in the ATP Rankings, but his latest win has helped him to secure the top 100 milestone as he has surged 23 places to No 86, which makes him the new Spanish No 5 after Carlos Alcaraz, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jaume Munar and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Jodar was at No 908 in the rankings 12 months ago, but his progress in the past year has been remarkable as by the start of 2026 he as was at No 168.

“Honestly, the top 100 was not one of my goals at the beginning of the season,” the teenager, who won the 2024 US Open Boys’ title, told Tennis Channel. “I have been doing a great job with my entire team, but it wasn’t.

“It means a lot to me to be among the top 100, I know I have to keep working. I feeling great here in Miami and onto the next one.”

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As for his next goals, the youngster said: “Just keep improving, nothing else. I know my game can still develop a lot. I feel I need to improve many things, and that’s great because it means I can improve my level, try to keep going and keep improving the things I can work on.

“For example, I think they volleying game, I think I have to work on those things, come more to the net and develop that game more.

“And then obviously the sliced backhand is also something I am working on a lot. But in general, I think still think I am very young and I have to improve in many things.”

Hailing from Spain means as a rising star you will always have one Rafael Nadal to look up to and the 22-time Grand Slam winner was on hand to give him some advice during last year’s Next Gen Finals.

“It was great, I had the chance to talk to him for a bit; it was the second time I saw him, but yes, he is a very nice person,” Jodar revealed. “He gave me some tips. He is very natural and very normal person, such a privilege that someone like Rafa watched me at the Next Gen Finals.

“He told me not to play too many tournaments because I think there are players who try to play every week and that’s not good for your health. If you want to be a good player, you have to be on the tour for a long time. That’s one of the tips he gave me.”